Trump Expected To Appoint Ukraine Peace Envoy 'Soon': Fox

President-elect Donald Trump has long promised to immediately negotiate an end to the Russia-Ukraine war upon entering office. Fox News is reporting Wednesday that toward this end he may "soon" appoint a Ukrainian peace envoy to head this up.

"You're going to see a very senior special envoy, someone with a lot of credibility, who will be given a task to find a resolution, to get to a peace settlement," one of several sources told Fox. The person previewed that the appointment will happen "in short order."

Image via The Independent

Fox notes that "The job is not expected to be a salaried role - from 2017 to 2019, Kurt Volker had served as special representative to Ukrainian negotiations on a volunteer basis."

This comes amid the last couple days of new members of Trump's future administration being announced. Many Trump supporters have observed that hawks have filled up key posts so far - with most being known especially for their stridently pro-Israel positions, such as Pete Hegseth, nominated for Defense Secretary. Steven Witkoff has also been named as special envoy for the Middle East.

Over the weekend a Washington Post report said Trump held his first phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin wherein Trump warned the Russian leader not to escalate in Ukraine. Strangely, the Kremlin is denying that the phone call ever took place.

As for what a potential Trump peace plan for Ukraine might look like, the WSJ days ago revealed that a main option being considered would see a 'freeze' on the war, which to Kiev's dismay would involve "cementing Russia’s seizure of roughly 20 percent of Ukraine" while imposing a 20-year suspension on Ukraine pursuing NATO membership.

Informal Trump adviser Elon Musk responded to a report about that plan on X, writing that "The senseless killing will end soon. Time is up for the warmonger profiteers."

As for who might be named special envoy for Ukraine peace, it's anyone's guess. Most State Department veterans who have worked on the conflict are likely hawks. Thus the "old hands" are unlikely to back any plan which permanently cedes the Donbass to Russian control.

This means Trump would likely need an 'outsider' for his vision of enacting a rapid Ukraine ceasefire to have a chance. But it would also likely be someone commanding respect and influence among the Ukrainian and Russian sides.

One potential plan the Trump team is reportedly mulling: a "freeze" on the conflict lines, ensured by European troops (and no American deployments).

As for the the Russian side, the Kremlin has signaled openness to engaging Trump on the issue. However, Moscow would likely grow cold to the idea if a well-known Russia hawk was chosen for the crucial spot. Kremlin officials are without doubt watching Trump's nominations closely, as the future trajectory of the conflict could hang in the balance.