Trump Grand Jury To Take One Month Break, Former Attorney Claims "I Think I Got Through To Them"

After so much media hype (including Trump himself) about the imminent arrest of the former President, it appears things are not going so well for the "we got him this time" crowd as the New York grand jury hearing evidence in the hush money probe is not scheduled to meet about the case until late April.

AI mock up of Trump's arrest

Politico reports, according to a person familiar with the proceedings, the break would push any indictment of the former president to late April at the earliest.

Politico claims this is due to a "previously scheduled hiatus", but that seems an odd admission now - why wouldn't that have been brought up when the world was praying for the perp-walk of the former president?

Interestingly, as The Epoch Times' Jack Phillips reports, this month-long delays comes as an attorney in former President Donald Trump’s orbit who testified in front of a Manhattan grand jury earlier this month believes that there has been a shift in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s case against the 45th president.

“Well, I think I got through to them, because [Monday] I understand they called back another witness by the name of David Pecker, who used to run the National Enquirer,” Costello, a former Michael Cohen attorney, told Newsmax on Tuesday. “Basically, what they’re doing is really gerrymandering this,” he said of Bragg’s probe into Trump.

Costello said he had represented Cohen, himself a former Trump lawyer, and told reporters last week that he does not believe Cohen is a credible witness against Trump.

Trump had predicted he would be arrested last week. After that did not come to fruition, the former president repeatedly attacked Bragg, and earlier on Wednesday, Trump said he had “gained such respect” for the grand jury.