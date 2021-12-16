Trump Hints At 2024 Run, Says He Likes DeSantis 'A Lot'

Authored by Li Hai via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

Former President Donald Trump again hinted at a 2024 presidential run during his “History Tour” with Bill O’Reilly in Orlando on Sunday.

“We won the first time, and the second time we won by even more. And it looks like we might have to think about very strongly a third time,” Trump told O’Reilly before a crowd in the Amway Center.

Orlando is the second stop of Trump’s “History Tour” with the former Fox News anchor. Trump started the tour Saturday in Sunrise, Florida, and will have two more stops in Texas—one in Houston on Dec. 18 and one in Dallas on Dec. 19.

Former President Donald Trump prepares to speak during the Conservative Political Action Conference CPAC held at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas, Texas, on July 11, 2021. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

When asked by O’Reilly if Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis would be a “possible No. 2,” Trump didn’t address the question directly.

“First of all, I think that people are going to be very happy with what I do,” Trump said.

As the question persisted, Trump said, “he’s certainly somebody that I like a lot. I can tell you that.”

DeSantis has become popular among GOP voters because of his firm stances against the Biden administration’s lockdown, COVID-19 vaccine mandate, immigration policy, and others.

During the first stop at Sunrise, Florida, Trump said DeSantis “would be good” for a potential running mate. “I think Mike [Pence] has been very hurt by what took place with respect to January 6. I think he’s been mortally wounded, frankly,” Business Insider reported.

THen-President Donald Trump introduces Florida Governor Ron DeSantis during a homecoming campaign rally at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Fla., on Nov. 26, 2019. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

However, according to the Article II of the Constitution, if the candidates for the nation’s top two offices come from the same state, the electoral votes from that state may not be counted.

Florida represents 30 electoral votes for 2024—one more vote after the 2020 census—which can not be ignored by a potential Trump-DeSantis ticket.

Trump officially moved his residence from New York to Florida in 2019. He might need to move to another state if he decides to run with DeSantis.

Former Vice President Dick Cheney made such a move in 2000.

Cheney was chosen by George W. Bush, then-Texas governor, as the running mate for the presidential election. Cheney obtained a Wyoming driver’s license and put his Dallas home on the market before the election.

Trump has been flirting with a possible 2024 run for months. Previously, Trump said he would announce if he ran again after the 2022 midterm elections. He also said the reason he could not announce his run was because of the “very complicated” campaign finance rules and regulations.

“There’s no question that Donald Trump is eyeing the 2024 Republican nomination for president,” O’Reilly said in a statement Tuesday. “As it stands now, he is the front runner by a lot.”

A recent poll showed that 67 percent of GOP voters would choose Trump in a possible 2024 presidential race, RSBN reported.

During Sunday’s event, Trump also said he wouldn’t investigate President Joe Biden’s son Hunter if elected.

“I don’t want to hurt a family. I’ll be honest,” Trump said, receiving a boo from the crowd.

The displeasure from the crowd took the president by surprise, O’Reilly said, “Me too, I have to be honest, because it was loud.”

Jack Phillips contributed to this report.