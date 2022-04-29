Trump Jr. Launches Gun-Rights Group To Ensure Left "Never Disarms Americans" 

Donald Trump Jr. told Fox News he is launching a new gun-rights group to combat the Biden administration and Democratic gun control groups.

Called the "Second Amendment Task Force," Trump Jr. will serve as the group chairman. The mission is clear: Protect Americans' right to bear arms.

"The Second Amendment is the whole ballgame; it's the freedom that protects all of our other freedoms. Unfortunately, the Biden Administration and Democrats in Congress are hellbent on eroding our Constitutional right to keep and bear arms, whether it's nominating radical gun-grabbers to senior positions in the executive branch or pushing anti-gun legislation," Trump Jr. said.

He explained more about his new gun-rights group: "The Second Amendment Task Force is entirely devoted to ensuring the Left is never successful in disarming American citizens."

The group will also fight against Biden administration nominees for the ATF and Democrat legislative initiatives that could jeopardize Americans' Second Amendment rights.

Trump Jr. tweeted up a storm in the summer of 2021 against the Biden administration's ATF nominee David Chipman. The nomination was eventually withdrawn because of Chipman's radical views. Biden's attempt to get gun-grabbing Chipman as ATF head inspired him to launch the group.

"The idea for the group came from our successful effort to stop a radical anti-gun lobbyist from becoming the head of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). "We had to make sure that the American people knew what was going on, especially with Red State Democrats. If they're considering casting an anti-Second Amendment vote, we're going to make sure they feel the pain. This new group will help us put more structure and resources around those efforts to make sure we're as successful as we can be.," Trump Jr. said.

What remains a question is why Trump Jr. is starting his own gun-rights group when there's the NRA, Gun Owners of America, Firearm Policy Coalition, and the Second Amendment Foundation.

A new gun-rights organization with Trump Jr. at the helm could undoubtedly increase in popularity among law-abiding, gun-loving citizens and become a powerful voice that gun-grabbing Democrats fear.