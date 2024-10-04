Trump: "Liz Cheney Is A Stupid Warhawk" Who Wants To "Shoot Missiles At People"

Donald Trump mocked the Harris campaign for rolling out Liz Cheney and frequently boasting of its Dick Cheney endorsement during a rally in Michigan on Thursday.

Liz this week appeared by Vice President Harris' side at a Wisconsin event, where the two also praised Dick, who will go down in history as the nation's most notorious neocon warmonger who was a chief architect of the disastrous 2003 invasion and occupation of Iraq. This despite that in years prior he was absolutely reviled by the left.

Simply incredible that the Dem nominee has crowds chanting for Dick and Liz Cheney. And not only that, but lauding all Dick has done to "serve our country." Oddly bereft of any specifics from that laudable service. I wish I could go back to 2004 and tell the DailyKos about this pic.twitter.com/C4omBlC6aI — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) October 4, 2024

"You may not have supported a Democrat for president before," Harris told Ms. Cheney on Thursday, "but as you have also said, we both love our country, and we revere our democratic ideals."

Cheney agreed, "Our republic faces a threat unlike any we have faced before" while charging Trump with seeking to overthrow the 2020 election results.

Former president Donald Trump's response was characteristically hilarious. He said in an interview just before his own rally that Cheney is a "a stupid war hawk" who "wants to shoot missiles" at people—in a dig also at her dad's blood stained legacy of constant militarism abroad.

Watch Trump blast the Cheney's in a brief interview...

“Liz Cheney is a stupid warhawk. All she wants to do is shoot missiles at people.” — @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/cLaR5PRXTr — Liam McCollum (@MLiamMcCollum) October 4, 2024

Max Blumenthal of The Gray Zone has commented, "Imagine being one of the 2004-era progressive bloggers who blasted Cheney day after day as Darth Vader and is now propagandizing alongside the entire cast of Bush war criminals for a corporatist Kamala-led rainbow neocon regime."

Another independent pundit, Michael Tracey, has also summarized, "It's a pro-Trump cult of personality versus an anti-Trump coalition based on very little other than opposition to Trump's personality cult."