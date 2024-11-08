Trump Outlines Plan To Decimate The Deep State

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

President elect Donald J. Trump has outlined a detailed ten point plan to dismantle the Deep State.

Trump relayed the vision in a video message, promising to “clean out” those who have gone “rogue” and have been working “subversively” to damage the country.

President Trump released his plan to DISMANTLE the Deep State. Now that he's President-elect, this is the most important three minutes of video on the internet right now. HUGE 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/lhXwDPsv1q

Here are Trump’s ten moves to bury the Deep State.

1. “Immediately reissue my 2020 executive order, restoring the President’s authority to remove rogue bureaucrats.”

2. “Clean out all of the corrupt actors in our national security and intelligence apparatus.”

3. “Totally reform FISA courts which are so corrupt that the judges seemingly do not care when they’re lied to in warrant applications.”

4. “Expose the hoaxes and abuses of power that have been tearing our country apart.”

5. “Launch a major crackdown on government leakers who collude with the fake news to deliberately we false narratives and to subvert our government and our democracy.”

6. “Make every Inspector General’s office independent and physically separated from the departments they oversee so they do not become the protectors of the deep state.”

7. “Ask Congress to establish an independent auditing system to continually monitor our intelligence agencies to ensure they are not spying on our citizens or running disinformation campaigns against the American people, or that they are not spying on someone’s campaign like they spied on my campaign.”

8. “Continue the effort launched by the Trump administration to move parts of the sprawling federal bureaucracy to new locations outside the Washington Swamp.”

9. “Work to ban federal bureaucrats from taking jobs at the companies they deal with and that they regulate.”

10. “Push a constitutional amendment to oppose term limits on members of Congress.”