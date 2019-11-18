Trump Pans "Crazy, Do Nothing" Pelosi, Will "Strongly Consider" Testifying In Impeachment Probe

As the left prepares for another week of impeachment testimonies - desperately hoping that what "witnesses" say this week will actually matter to the average joe in America - President Trump continues to expose the farce.

Over the weekend, in an interview with CBS 'Face The Nation' host Margaret Brennan, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi assured the American people that congressional investigators are “unfolding the facts,” but emphasized that so far those facts are proving President Donald Trump‘s guilt.

“The President could come right before the committee and speak all the truth he wants if we wants to take the oath of office or he could do it in writing. He has every opportunity to present his case,” Pelosi said.

And, in two tweets this morning, the president took aim at Pelosi directly:

"Our Crazy, Do Nothing (where’s USMCA, infrastructure, lower drug pricing & much more?) Speaker of the House, Nervous Nancy Pelosi, who is petrified by her Radical Left knowing she will soon be gone (they & Fake News Media are her BOSS)..."

Then went on to suggest he will "strongly consider" testifying...

"[Pelosi] suggested on Sunday’s DEFACE THE NATION that I testify about the phony Impeachment Witch Hunt. She also said I could do it in writing. Even though I did nothing wrong, and don’t like giving credibility to this No Due Process Hoax, I like the idea & will, in order to get Congress focused again, strongly consider it!"

We suspect Trump's lawyers will not be so forthcoming but it would be fun to see Trump and Schiff go face-to-face...