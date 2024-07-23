Trump To Play Golf With PGA Pro In Demonstration Of Physical & Mental Health

US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau announced on X that former President Trump will be featured in the next episode of his YouTube golf show, "Break 50."

In this episode, DeChambeau and Trump will attempt to complete 18 holes in under 50 shots. This will serve as physical and mental tests for Trump, recorded for the world to see, especially as President Biden's cognitive decline has forced him out of the presidential race, with Democrats replacing the elderly president with giggly Kamala Harris.

"To be clear, this is about golf and giving back to our nation's veterans, not politics. A few weeks ago I reached out to both parties' presidential campaigns and @realDonaldTrump was down for the challenge. It is an incredible honor to be able to enjoy a round of golf with any sitting or former president, and all have an open invitation to join me for a round of Break 50 anytime," DeChambeau wrote on X.

To be clear, this is about golf and giving back to our nation's veterans, not politics. A few weeks ago I reached out to both parties’ presidential campaigns and @realDonaldTrump was down for the challenge. It is an incredible honor to be able to enjoy a round of golf with any… — Bryson DeChambeau (@b_dechambeau) July 22, 2024

Golf Digest posted a teaser video of the episode with DeChambeau and Trump standing on a green with an American pin flag in the background.

Bryson DeChambeau has announced Donald Trump is on his next episode of "Break 50".



(📹: @b_dechambeau) pic.twitter.com/aBYJeU2Qwm — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) July 22, 2024

Meanwhile, the nation is asking this question about Biden.

Let's not forget this nonsense.

Maybe now that Biden has dropped out he will have time to play Trump in that golf challenge? pic.twitter.com/Imb6u7UBi5 — CaptainQueenan (@captain_queenan) July 21, 2024

One X user said, "If he actually ends up breaking 50 with Trump then Trump is officially the greatest golfer in presidential history."