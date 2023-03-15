Trump Publishing Private Letters From High-Profile Figures Including Kim Jong Un, Hillary Clinton, Oprah

Authored by Katabella Roberts via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

Former President Donald Trump is set to release 150 private letters sent to him from an array of high-profile political figures and celebrities including former presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush, and Oprah Winfrey.

Former President Donald Trump arrives to address the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Md., on March 4, 2023. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The letters will be published in Trump’s new book, titled “Letters to Trump,” which will be released on April 25, according to the book’s publisher, Winning Team Publishing.

The publisher describes it as “a colorful photo book” that captures the “incredible, and oftentimes private correspondence, between President Donald J. Trump and some of the biggest names in history throughout the past 40 years.”

“From President Richard Nixon to Princess Diana, and from Hillary Clinton, to Chairman Kim Jong Un, no book offers a glimpse into history quite like Letters to Trump,” the publisher stated on its official website.

Axios reported that the book also includes letters from Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton, Ted Kennedy, Mario Cuomo, Arnold Palmer, Jay Leno, Liza Minnelli, Regis Philbin, and more.

Among them is a letter from television host Winfrey dating back to 2000 in which she says: “Too bad we’re not running for office. What a team!” according to the report.

Trump on ‘Cunning’ Kim Jong Un

Every letter published within the book has been personally handpicked by Trump and is accompanied by his original commentary as well as transcripts when handwriting is not completely clear, according to the publisher.

The latest book marks the second official book to be released by the 45th president of the United States with Winning Team after the release of “Our Journey Together“—his first book since leaving office—in December 2021.

Trump is the co-founder of Winning Team Publishing and his first book, which featured captioned photographs of his time in the White House, made $20 million in sales in the first two months, according to Axios.

Speaking of the new book in a phone call with reporters from the Daily Mail and other publications on March 9, Trump explained, “We had lots of great letters from lots of great people and not so great people, to be honest with you.”

“But they’re very famous people. And probably there’s never been such diversity as this in terms of people where the letters come from and who they come from,” Trump said.

During the phone call, the former president also spoke of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, whose correspondence with Trump is featured in the new book, describing him as “very smart, very cunning, very streetwise.”

“We spoke a lot, actually, we spoke a lot and I think we had really, you know, a great relationship,” Trump said of the North Korean leader. “But I thought Kim Jong Un is a very, very interesting guy, and we had a good relationship. And I think he’s not a happy person right now with respect to the Biden administration.”

