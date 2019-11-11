Trump To Release "Tantalizing" Transcript Of First Ukraine Call This Week

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 11/11/2019 - 18:49

As the long-awaited 'public' impeachment hearings loom - seemingly to discuss the opinions of various leftists about the actual words that Trump and Ukraine's president Zelensky spoke according to the actual transcript - it appears President Trump has another ace up his sleeve.

As he hinted at on Friday, the president just confirmed by tweet that he will release the transcript of the "most important" first call with the President of Ukraine this week...

Trump spoke with Zelensky for the first time shortly after he was elected president of Ukraine in April. The call preceded the July 25 phone conversation that has become the center of the Democrats' impeachment farce.

The release of this first transcript is likely to distract from the testimonies of various 'insiders' this week.

President Trump was not done, however, as he took aim once again at Rep. Schiff...

Grab your popcorn, it's going to be a fun week.

Tags
Politics