Trump Reportedly Planning Immediate Ban On Transgenders In US Military

According to anonymous Defense Department sources as per The Times, Donald Trump is planning an immediate ban on transgender recruits and active duty personnel in the US military as soon as he returns to the White House. The ban would apply to around 15,000 service members and be instituted by medical discharge through executive order. The policy would be similar to the ban Trump enforced in 2017, which was overturned by Joe Biden in 2021.

Trans membership and codified DEI training for officers in the military has been a constant source of national embarrassment for the US on the geopolitical stage for the past four years. The adaptation of the ideology into the armed forces has been presented by the Biden Administration and Democrats as a "necessary modernization" for an America increasingly reliant on "minority groups" to fill troop recruitment standards.

The U.S. Navy hired this non-binary drag queen as a “digital ambassador” to try to recruit people pic.twitter.com/l3LIEtndVD — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 2, 2023

However, the imposition of woke cultism is one of the biggest reasons for the collapse in volunteers according to combat veteran Pete Hegseth, Trump's current pick for Secretary of Defense. He notes that white working conservatives have been the backbone of the US military for generations and they have recently been alienated by the spread of a political religion that demonizes them. Military recruitment numbers aren't down because the Department of Defense needs to be more inclusive, the numbers are down because the DoD is trying to cater to the wrong demographics.

Hegseth argues:

"Of course we can’t wait to recruit our largest and most important military demographic until a crisis occurs. But that’s just what Biden’s woke policies have done. For the past three years - after President Barack Obama poured the social justice foundation - the Pentagon, across all branches, has embraced the social justice messages of gender equity, racial diversity, climate stupidity, and the LGBTQA+ alphabet soup in their recruiting pushes.

Only one problem: There just aren’t enough lesbians from San Francisco who want to join the 82nd Airborne. Not only do the lesbians not join, but those very same ads turn off the young, patriotic, Christian men who have traditionally filled our ranks..."

This position is accurate. Not only do most leftists not want to join the military, the majority are also physically and mentally incapable of handling the rigors of combat. Pentagon data shows that 77% of young recruits today would not qualify for military service because of physical inability, obesity and mental illness. Traits which are incredibly common among progressive activists.

A return to a Trump trangender ban would likely be welcomed by most Americans due to global optics. The Biden Administration has encouraged a parade of trans people in uniform as a pillar of military recruitment, a practice which makes America look ripe for conquest.

In 2023, a confidential DoD memo revealed that Biden allowed transgender service members to skip deployments and receive indefinite physical fitness waivers. Under Democrat oversight, the military has also offered gender transition hormone treatments and surgeries on the American taxpayer's dime. It's time to "de-transition" the US military and end the embarrassment forever.