Trump Says Biden "Must Be Insane Or Suffering From Dementia" After Bizarre, Angry Speech

Donald Trump responded to Joe Biden’s bizarre speech, in which he angrily denounced over 74 million Americans as ‘extremists,’ by suggesting Biden “must be insane or suffering from late stage dementia.”

During his address last night, while he was lit up in blood red like a demon giving a speech from the bowels of hell, Biden bitterly asserted that MAGA Republicans were akin to enemies of the state.

“We have to be honest with each other and ourselves: Too much of what is happening in our country today is not normal,” said Biden.

“Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very republic,” he added.

"Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundation of our Republic..." pic.twitter.com/ZbA6eNcTsp — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 2, 2022

Even some left-wing journalists blasted Biden for having the military stand behind him during what was clearly a political speech.

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) later demanded that Biden should apologize for “slandering tens of millions of Americans as fascists.”

Tucker Carlson pointed out that Biden’s speech wasn’t a campaign event, it was an expression of the official position of the government.

“This speech has the full sponsorship of the White House. In other words, what Joe Biden is saying right now is the official position of the entire executive branch of the U.S. government,” said Carlson.

CARLSON ON BIDEN’S DIVISIVE SPEECH TONIGHT pic.twitter.com/mPVB3JYwKa — The_Real_Fly (@The_Real_Fly) September 2, 2022

“That will include the Justice Department, the various intel agencies and the world’s most powerful standing military…you don’t have to be a Trump voter to see a speech like this as a turning point in American history,” he added.

Tucker noted that Biden was effectively declaring one party to be “criminal and illegitimate,” and therefore calling for a “one party state.”

Trump himself responded by asserting Biden’s dementia must have worsened.

“If you look at the words and meaning of the awkward and angry Biden speech tonight, he threatened America, including with the possible use of military force,” Trump posted to Truth Social. “He must be insane, or suffering from late stage dementia!”

Trump also trashed Biden for trying to twist the meaning of MAGA.

“Someone should explain to Joe Biden, slowly but passionately, that MAGA means, as powerfully as mere words can get, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! If he doesn’t want to Make America Great Again, which through words, action, and thought, he doesn’t, then he certainly should not be representing the United States of America!”

Was this Biden’s “basket of deplorables” moment? Maybe, but it feels incredibly darker than that.

