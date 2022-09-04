Trump Says November Election's A "Referendum" On "Enemy Of The State" Biden

At his first rally since the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago, former President Trump took aim at President Biden and the Democrat’s recent warnings about “MAGA Republicans", calling the current president an "enemy of the state."

Trump calls Biden an "enemy of the state" at his rally. pic.twitter.com/oE5gcbMuZZ — Radio Duindorp (@radioduindorp) September 4, 2022

Speaking to supporters in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania on Saturday, the former president addressed Biden’s primetime speech by deeming it the “most vicious, hateful, and divisive speech ever delivered by a [U.S.] president.”

Trump claimed Biden was “vilifying 75 million citizens, plus another probably 75 to 150 [million], if we want to be accurate about it, as threats to democracy and as enemies of the state.”

“You’re all enemies of the state,” he told the crowd to boos against Biden. “He’s an enemy of the state if you want to know the truth. The enemy of the state is him and the group that control him, which is circling around him. ‘Do this, do that, Joe.'”

At another point during the Save America rally, Trump addressed the Mar-a-Lago raid, calling the investigation into whether he mishandled classified documents “one of the most shocking abuses of power by any administration in American history.”

“Another one of our highest priorities under a Republican Congress will be to stop left-wing censorship and to restore free speech in America,” Trump continued.

“We don’t have free speech. Go out and sign up now, by the way, for Truth Social. Anybody on Truth Social? It’s hot. And it’s much better than Twitter.”

Finally, Trump urged Americans to vote for Republican candidates in November, saying the midterm election results will serve as a referendum on the Biden administration.

“This election is a referendum on skyrocketing inflation, rampant crime, soaring murders, crushing gas prices, millions and millions of illegal aliens pouring across our border, race and gender indoctrination, converting our schools,” Trump said on Sept. 3. “And above all, this election is a referendum on the corruption and extremism of [President] Joe Biden and the radical Democrat Party.”

“If you want to stop this destruction of America, you must vote Republican, you must go out and vote,” Trump added.

“We are just two months away from the most important midterm election in American history,” Trump continued, “We need a landslide so big that the radical left just cannot rig it.”

A “historic victory” for the Republican Party in November would pave the way for GOP lawmakers to tackle issues currently plaguing the nation, according to Trump.

“Among our highest priorities must be to end the nightmare Joe Biden and congressional Democrats have created on our southern border,” he said.

According to a recent USA TODAY/Ipsos poll (pdf), 59% of Republican voters said Trump should be the GOP nominee in 2024 and he “deserves reelection.” What’s more, 82 percent of Republican voters believe Trump can win the 2024 election. In contrast, only 44 percent said Biden should be the Democratic nominee in 2024 and deserves reelection. Only 60 percent of Democratic voters believe Biden could win in 2024.