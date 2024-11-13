Trump Taps Tulsi Gabbard As Director Of National Intelligence

President-elect Donald Trump has selected former Congresswoman and Lieutenant Colonel Tulsi Gabbard as the Director of National Intelligence.

Gabbard broke with Democrats to endorse Trump in his 2024 presidential run in August.

Here's Trump's full statement:

I am pleased to announce that former Congresswoman, Lieutenant Colonel Tulsi Gabbard, will serve as Director of National Intelligence (DNI).

For over two decades, Tulsi has fought for our Country and the Freedoms of all Americans.

As a former Candidate for the Democrat Presidential Nomination, she has broad support in both Parties - she is now a proud Republican!

I know Tulsi will bring the fearless spirit that has defined her illustrious career to our Intelligence Community, championing our Constitutional Rights, and securing Peace through Strength.

Tulsi will make us all proud!

Tulsi Gabbard Biography:

4-Term Congresswoman, 2020 presidential candidate, and NYT Bestselling Author.

Veteran with three deployments to war zones in the Middle East and Africa.

Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve, serving as Battalion Commander of the 1/354 Regiment in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Leads her nonprofit organization, "We Must Protect."

Tulsi first served in elected office in the Hawaii State House of Representatives when she was 21 years old. After the 9/11 attacks, she enlisted in the Army National Guard. In 2004, she gave up an easy re-election campaign to volunteer for deployment to Iraq with the 29th Brigade Combat Team, serving in a medical unit.

After returning home in 2006, Tulsi worked in the U.S. Senate as a legislative aide to the late Senator Danny Akaka, Chairman of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee. She later volunteered for a second Middle East deployment as a Platoon Leader.

Having experienced firsthand the true cost of war, Tulsi ran for United States Congress at age 31, vowing to honor the lives and sacrifices of her brothers and sisters in uniform. She won a challenging election and served in Congress for eight years, contributing to the Armed Services, Homeland Security, and Foreign Affairs Committees. Forgoing reelection in 2020, she ran for president as a Democrat.

In October 2022, Tulsi announced her departure from the Democrat Party to become an Independent. She prioritizes country over party, focusing on ensuring the safety, security, and freedom of the American people.

Her first book, For Love of Country: Leave the Democrat Party Behind, was released on April 30, 2024, and hit #4 on the New York Times Bestsellers List.

On August 26, 2024, Tulsi formally endorsed President Trump for a second term, later serving as co-chair of his transition team. On October 22, 2024, she joined the Republican Party, citing President Trump's leadership in transforming the party into one for the people and for peace.