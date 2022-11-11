Trump Set To Ignore GOP Advice To Delay Presidential Announcement

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

Donald Trump is set to ignore GOP advice to hold off on announcing his presidential candidacy until after a Georgia runoff election that could potentially decide the Senate, with the announcement now expected on Tuesday.

Trump has reportedly been itching to announce his comeback run for months, but Republican leadership insisted that he hold off until after the mid-terms.

Now Trump has revealed he will make a special announcement at 9pm EST from his Mar-a-Lago home next week.

During a rally last Monday, Trump indicated he would make the announcement the following week, although with final election results in several states not expected for days, that won’t happen.

The Georgia run off is scheduled to take place on December 6 and could determine who controls the Senate, depending on the results in Nevada and Arizona, where votes are still being counted.

There was speculation as far back as June that Trump was about to announce his candidacy, claims that were bolstered when an unlisted video discovered on YouTube showing the former president’s plane getting a new paint job.

However, with some of the candidates Trump endorsed underperforming, more Republicans are now aligning behind Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, although DeSantis would have an uphill struggle defeating Trump in the primaries.

NEW: Trump goes postal on DeSantis 👇 pic.twitter.com/WoXM0AEY2S — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 10, 2022

Trump has now “declared war” on DeSantis according to media reports, accusing him of “playing games” and manipulating the media.

“NewsCorp, which is Fox, the Wall Street Journal, and the no longer great New York Post, is all in for Governor Ron DeSanctimonious, an average REPUBLICAN Governor with great Public Relations,” wrote Trump in an email to supporters.

Fox News responded to the mid-term results, where DeSantis crushed his opponent in Florida but the wider “red wave” failed to materialize, by running an op-ed titled ‘Ron DeSantis is the new Republican Party leader’.

* * *

