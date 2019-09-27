Trump Slams "Fraud" Adam Schiff For Reading Fabricated "Mafia" Version Of Ukraine Transcript

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 09/27/2019 - 15:11

President Trump on Friday called for the resignation of Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) after the House Intelligence Committee Chairman kicked off a Thursday hearing with a completely fabricated version of a phone call between President Trump and Ukrainan President Volodomyr Zelensky

To recap on Schiff's alternate reality: 

"The fact that that's not clear is a separate problem in and of itself. Of course, the president never said, 'If you don't understand me, I'm going to say it seven more times.' My point is that's the message that the Ukraine president was receiving, in not so many words," Schiff later clarified, adding "My summary of the president's call was meant to be at least part in parody." 

An unapologetic Schiff - who has made several mafia analogies regarding the situation - later told CNN's Wolf Blitzer that he was mocking President Trump and suggested that everyone should have known that. 

In response, President Trump called for Schiff's resignation, tweeting on Friday "Rep. Adam Schiff fraudulently read to Congress, with millions of people watching, a version of my conversation with the President of Ukraine that doesn’t exist," adding "He was supposedly reading the exact transcribed version of the call, but he completely changed the words to make it sound horrible, and me sound guilty."

"Adam Schiff therefore lied to Congress and attempted to defraud the American Public. He has been doing this for two years. I am calling for him to immediately resign from Congress based on this fraud!"

Trump later tweeted: 

What else has Schiff fabricated?

Tags
Politics