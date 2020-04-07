Trump Slams WHO For Kowtowing To Beijing, Hints US Will Take "A Good Look" At Funding

In what was by far his harshest criticism of the international agency to date, President Trump slammed the WHO in a tweet, accusing it of doing the bidding of China while taking the US's money, and hinted that he would be giving American funding to the organization "a good look", a statement that certainly won't sit well with Trump's critics, who will accuse the president of slashing funding to a vital public health institution in the middle of an unprecedented pandemic.

The W.H.O. really blew it. For some reason, funded largely by the United States, yet very China centric. We will be giving that a good look. Fortunately I rejected their advice on keeping our borders open to China early on. Why did they give us such a faulty recommendation? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2020

Though the WHO has been helpful in providing tests around the world, the agency has faced plenty of criticism for appearing to kowtow to Beijing and parrot its lies and propaganda.

Beijing also provides a solid chunk of the WHO's funding, as the chart below shows:

Trump boasted that he did the right thing and ignored the WHO's advice when he imposed his China travel ban, and as studies have shown in recent weeks, that was perhaps the best decision his administration made during the response so far.