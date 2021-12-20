Trump Sues New York AG After Accusing Her Of 'Politically Weaponized' Investigation

Former President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit on Monday against New York State Attorney General, Letitia James, which argues that her more than two-year investigation into his family real estate business has violated his constitutional rights.

"Her mission is guided solely by political animus and a desire to harass, intimidate, and retaliate against a private citizen who she views as a political opponent," reads the suit, which asks a judge to stop the investigation.

Less than two weeks ago, James indicated that she would seek to question Trump under oath.

As the New York Times, notes, "If Ms. James were to find evidence of wrongdoing, she could file a lawsuit against Mr. Trump, but because it is a civil inquiry, she could not file criminal charges."

Last week, Trump called James' investigation 'politically weaponized.'

"Letitia James wants to politically weaponize her position as Attorney General instead of exemplifying impartiality and protecting the interests of all New Yorkers. While she pretends that she suspended her short-lived campaign for New York Governor to go after me, she conveniently fails to mention that she couldn't garner any support and her poll numbers were abysmal - she had no chance of even coming close to winning."

Trump also accused James of Prosecutorial Misconduct.

"She should focus her attention on helping to resurrect the once Great State of New York where crime and poverty continue to wreak havoc, with murder, rape, drug sales, and just about every other form of other crime at record levels, and now with a just-announced highest unemployment rate in the nation..."