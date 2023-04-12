Trump: "There's Something Wrong" With Biden

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

During an interview with Tucker Carlson, Donald Trump said “there’s something wrong” with Joe Biden, with the former president suggesting Biden won’t be able to run in 2024.

“Do you think Biden will stay in the race,” Carlson asked President Trump.

“Look. Uh, I watch him just like you do. And I think it’s almost inappropriate for me to say it. I don’t see how it’s possible. There’s something wrong,” Trump responded.

Trump pointed to the latest example of Biden’s bizarre behavior during the White House’s Easter Egg Roll on Monday.

“I saw his answer today on television about whether or not he was going to run,” the 45th president stated. “You can’t get a softer question than that. That was a long answer, talking about the eggs, and this and that. Look. I don’t think he can.”

It’s not just Trump supporters who have questioned whether Biden has the cognitive ability to front another grueling presidential campaign.

A poll conducted by Issues & Insights/TIPP last summer found that 59 per cent of Americans are concerned about President Biden’s mental health.

After Biden repeatedly appeared to be getting lost on stage, former White House physician Ronny Jackson called for the president to be subjected to an immediate cognitive examination.

A report by Politico back in February detailed how top Democrats had major concerns about Biden’s age and cognitive functioning, with many wanting him to drop out of the race.

“If he were 15-20 years younger it would be a no-brainer to nominate him, but considering his age it’s absurd we’re not promoting competition but trying to extinguish it,” said Rep. Dean Phillips.

The report also cited an unnamed Senator who said only a few of his colleagues want Biden to run again and that the party has to create “an alignment of interest” with the president to get him off the “narcotic” of the office.

