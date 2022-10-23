Trump Vows To 'Take Back Our Magnificent White House' In 2024

Former President Donald Trump told a packed crowd of supporters on Saturday night that he'll 'probably' have to run again in 2024.

"In order to make our country successful, safe, and glorious again, I will probably have to do it again," Trump told the crowd in Robson, Texas.

He then said "In 2024, most importantly, we are going to take back our magnificent White House..."

Trump spent part of the evening comparing his record to the first two years of Joe Biden, suggesting multiple times that Democrats have no plan or competence, Just the News reports.

"We have people who don't know what the hell they're doing," said the 45th president.

"They're against oil, God, and guns, and they say they're going to do well in Texas. I don't think so."