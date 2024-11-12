Trump 'Warrior Board' Would Purge 'Woke Generals' From US Military Leadership

After years of feminizing the US military through DEI initiatives, a new executive order under consideration by the Trump transition team would establish a "warrior board" of retired senior military personnel which would be granted the power to review three- and four-star officers and recommend any removals of those deemed unfit for leadership.

Army Gen. Mark Milley

A draft review of the Executive Order seen by the Wall Street Journal could fast-track generals and admirals found to be "lacking in requisite leadership qualities," given President-elect Donald Trump's past vow to fire "woke generals" who have promoted diversity among the ranks at the expense of military readiness.

As commander in chief, Trump can fire any officer at will, but an outside board whose members he appoints would bypass the Pentagon’s regular promotion system, signaling across the military that he intends to purge a number of generals and admirals. The draft order says it aims to establish a review that focuses “on leadership capability, strategic readiness, and commitment to military excellence.” The draft doesn’t specify what officers need to do or present to show if they meet those standards. The draft order originated with one of several outside policy groups collaborating with the transition team, and is one of numerous executive orders under review by Trump’s team, a transition official said. -WSJ

The board would be made up of retired generals and noncommissioned officers, who would send their recommendations to Trump. Those identified for removal would be retired at their current rank within 30 days.

"The American people re-elected President Trump by a resounding margin giving him a mandate to implement the promises he made on the campaign trail. He will deliver," said Karoline Leavitt, the Trump-Vance Transition spokeswoman, who declined to directly comment on the potential executive order.

Trump has called for the purging of those he views as failed generals - including those involved in the Biden administration's failed withdrawal from Afghanistan. Trump has previously said he would ask all generals involved in the withdrawal to resign by "noon on Inauguration day."

In October, Trump told an audience that he would create a task force to monitor the "woke generals" and to get rid of diversity training in the military.

One such woke general set for a purgin' could be Air Force Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, according to two defense officials.

The EO would fit with plans by the Trump team for major reforms at the DoD, particularly when it comes to the size of the joint staff, according to the report.

"It’s gotten way too big," said one person with knowledge of the transition. "Trump also expects that many of the generals, the three- and four-star generals that have been under performing will basically be retired."

The draft executive order cites as precedent for the move Gen. George C. Marshall’s creation of a “plucking board” in 1940, led by retired general officers, to review the files of senior serving military officers and “remove from line promotion any officer for reasons deemed good and sufficient.” The goal of Marshall’s board was to make room to promote promising junior officers. The president has the power to fire generals but rarely does so for political reasons. President Harry Truman fired Army Gen. Douglas MacArthur for publicly challenging the administration’s Asia security strategy. President Obama fired Army Gen. Stanley McChrystal as his Afghanistan commander after the military leader’s subordinates were quoted as criticizing the administration in a magazine article. -WSJ

The new order also puts Army Gen. Mark Milley in the crosshairs - however we don't think the board will be necessary for that purge. Milley notably told 'journalist' Bob Woodward that Trump was a "total fascist."