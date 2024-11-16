Trump Will Bring Justice, Not Revenge

Authored by James Rickards via DailyReckoning.com,

The persecution and prosecution of President Donald Trump is finally winding down.

Jack Smith, a primary player in the lawfare campaign against Trump, has filed to dismiss the case involving classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. Rep. Jim Jordan has instructed Special Counsel Smith to preserve all records related to the cases.

The Deep State tried everything to make Trump lose. In total, 91 frivolous felony charges were thrown at the former president. All so they could brand him a felon, tie up resources and prevent him from campaigning.

Then there was the January 6th “insurrection”, multiple Russian collusion hoaxes and countless media lies.

The Deep State even prosecuted his advisers, such as 75-year-old famed economist Peter Navarro, who was the first former White House official ever imprisoned on a contempt-of-court charge. This dignified gentleman was frog-marched into prison as part of a political persecution campaign.

The entire affair was a disgrace to the nation.

On Election Day, Americans rejected this vile lawfare.

And soon, it will be time for justice. With GOP control over both sides of the Congress and a near-landslide win, Trump has a mandate from the American people to pursue it aggressively.

Truth and Reconciliation Commission

President Trump has not been shy about his intentions, stating, “The departments and agencies that have been weaponized will be completely overhauled.”

On day one, he promised to reissue his executive order allowing the President to remove “rogue bureaucrats” from their positions. Trump promised to “wield that power very aggressively” against the Deep State.

Our once and future President even promised to establish a “Truth and Reconciliation Commission”, opening the books on issues including the JFK assassination, illicit spying, and government corruption. I can’t wait to see what it uncovers.

Trump’s recent speech was packed full of details on how he plans to drain the swamp. He starts strong and keeps going:

This is how I will shatter the Deep State and restore government that is controlled by the people and for the people… Make every Inspector General’s office independent and physically separated from the departments they oversee so they do not become the protectors of the Deep State… Launch a major crackdown on government leakers who collude with the fake news to deliberately create false narratives and to subvert our government and our democracy… Clean out all of the corrupt actors in our national security and intelligence apparatus… Push a constitutional amendment to oppose term limits on members of Congress.

“Shatter the Deep State”.

No ambiguity there...

Some will call what is coming revenge. But this will not be revenge. It will be justice. The distinction is important.

I would fully support justice here if the shoe was on the other foot, and the GOP were the offending party.

This type of behavior simply cannot stand. It undermines and corrupts the entire system. Re-establishing a just and fair government is critical.

It will be difficult, but I believe Trump will succeed this time. He has learned from the mistakes of his first term. Trump has the right people around today.

He has already rejected the idea of inviting Nikki Haley or Mike Pompeo to join the new administration. This is an excellent sign of things to come.

Given the mandate, the appointment of Attorney General will be particularly important. I have my eye on Mike Davis. He is the exact type of person this position calls for. Tough as nails, fair, and dedicated to cleaning up the system. I’ve met the man, and he’s just the type of person required for this job.

The stage is set for a historic draining of the swamp. Of course, there is still the potential for last-minute desperation moves by the Democrats, including their plan to disqualify Trump using the “insurrection clause”. But given my prediction that Congress will be controlled by Republicans, I think we’ll be in the clear in that department.