Trump Wins, "Move To Canada" Searches Spike, Liberals Meltdown Online

Google searches for "Move to Canada" surged overnight, almost in parallel with Trump's rising election odds, as the historic election swung key battleground states in his favor. Internet searches related to leaving the country continued climbing in the early morning hours, predominantly from liberal-leaning states.

Most of the "Move to Canada" searches on Google came from states like Vermont, Maine, New Hampshire, Minnesota, and Oregon.

Some far-left voters faced a mental health crisis overnight...

Many of these folks have adopted a "woke" ideology that resembles a religion—and when Fox News called the 'win' for Trump in the early morning hours—it felt like their entire universe imploded.

Far-left radicals mobilized on city streets in the overnight hours.

The problem for the "woke mind virus" crowd is that their entire religion has been upended by a Trump win. Antifa violence overnight in Seattle may only suggest more far-left crazies will mobilize as reality sets in.