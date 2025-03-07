Trump Yanks SBA Benefits From Illegals After 'Record Invasion'

Illegal immigrants receiving taxpayer benefits are fresh out of luck - after the Small Business Administration (SBA) announced a series of reforms, including removing offices from sanctuary cities.

Kelly Loeffler is moving SBA offices out of sanctuary cities (AP/Getty)

SBA administrator Kelly Loeffler said in a press release that the reforms will "put American citizens first by ending taxpayer benefits for illegal aliens."

According to the agency, in the coming days it will require all SBA loan applicants to include citizenship verification so that only legal citizens are accessing its programs. Lenders will also need to confirm that businesses are not owned in "whole or in part by an illegal alien" in order to adhere to President Trump's executive order prohibiting "taxpayer subsidization of open borders."

The SBA is also relocating offices in six sanctuary cities, per the press release, including locations in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Denver, New York City, and Seattle. The new locations will be less costly, more accessible, and located in areas that "better serve the small business community and that comply with federal immigration law," Fox News reports, citing the release.

"Over the last four years, the record invasion of illegal aliens has jeopardized both the lives of American citizens and the livelihoods of American small business owners, who have each become victims of Joe Biden’s migrant crime spree," said Loeffler.

"Under President Trump, the SBA is committed to putting American citizens first again – starting by ensuring that zero taxpayer dollars go to fund illegal aliens."

Loeffler continued - "Today, I am pleased to announce that this agency will cut off access to loans for illegal aliens and relocate our regional offices out of sanctuary cities that reward criminal behavior. We will return our focus to empowering legal, eligible business owners across the United States – in partnership with the municipalities who share this Administration’s commitment to secure borders and safe communities."