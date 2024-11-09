Trump's Election Victory Proves That The Hollywood Elite No Longer Matter

Kamala Harris is toast. The political spin has been crushed underfoot. The polls were wrong (again) and the presidential race wasn't even close. But Harris' defeat is only a symbol of something much bigger; the national repudiation of an elitist system that has long thrived on the public worship of false idols.

The narrative throughout the Joe Biden campaign was that the old ghoul was "sharp as a tack". That fantasy was quickly exposed to the masses in a single election debate. The Harris campaign narrative was that Democrats are the "party of joy", and they tried real hard to sell this illusion using a horde of celebrities and legacy media talking heads as a foil.

It's difficult to artificially generate joy. But beyond that, the era of the celebrity endorsement is long gone. Americans don't care anymore and this seems to be confounding the progressive media. According to them Harris ran a "flawless campaign". Joy Reid argued that with the number of celebrity endorsements Harris received her victory should have been assured.

JOY REID: Kamala Harris was a "historic, flawlessly run" campaign pic.twitter.com/sJMhcfVYxO — HOT SPOT (@HotSpotHotSpot) November 6, 2024

Kamala even had the cast of The Avengers on her side. The problem is that The Avengers and Harris never presented a valid economic policy plan, which is what the public really cares about.

THESE PEOPLE ARE OUT OF TOUCH WITH REALITY

The Avengers cast held a group call to encourage everyone to vote for Kamala Harris. pic.twitter.com/l33Ij1R50k — 🇺🇸Land Of ILLUSION🇺🇸 (@Landofillusion1) November 1, 2024

Though one could argue that the Trump campaign also highlighted their celebrity endorsements (or that Trump's TV stardom years ago is an example of celebrity power), the difference is that actors and pop stars were central to Kamala's presidential run while they were a side note for Trump. He didn't need Hollywood to rally for him.

There is an assumption by media pundits that movie star endorsements are somehow organic; but actors and singers can be bought. Rumors abound that both Biden and Harris were paying big money to social media influencers in the early days of the election cycle and it's a fair bet that they were doing the same thing with celebrity mascots.

How much Harris campaign money was flowing into the pockets of these people? Recent reports indicate that the Biden/Harris camp generated double the amount of donations that Trump received, yet she spent so much bread her campaign is now allegedly $20 million in debt. If this is true then it highlights the incredible expense involved in creating fake joy, as well as the pointlessness of the Hollywood cult.

In other words, they can't buy hype anymore.

Cash might have been a big motivator for celebrities to jump on the Kamala bandwagon, but there's also the issue of impending investigations into Hollywood's degeneracy and pedophilia. With Trump in office there will be increasing public demands for the release of the Esptein client lists as well as the exposure of the alleged Sean 'Diddy' Combs tapes. Trump is likely to oblige.

Finally, the residents of Tinsel Town are notorious for living within a bubble of ideological delusion. It's true that decades ago celebrities had far more influence on the opinions of the general public, and perhaps they think they're still living in that "golden" era. It's simply not the case, as the latest election proves. The realization is hitting them like a ton of bricks.

TRUMP IS NOT A LEGITIMATE PRESIDENT. pic.twitter.com/Vbwg1xKEeh — jc ★ (@buttaflyku) November 6, 2024

Narcissists cannot handle the revelation that they are irrelevant, and so they quickly become unhinged.

Kathy Griffin isn’t coping well pic.twitter.com/uICbCMWQ0k — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 7, 2024

The political left roots itself in the idea that they are the core of culture and they pride themselves on being the gatekeepers for what the public sees and hears. They have long sought to dominate popular media through subversion and they'll often brag about their success in infiltrating every corner of the entertainment industry. But does any of this matter anymore? Ricky Gervais answers this question in brilliant parody.

“Hey guys, I’m a celebrity, I know everything about stuff like Science & Politics - so trust me when I tell you who to vote for”



“If you don’t vote my way it’s like a hate crime, it makes me sad”



The ever Brilliant Ricky Gervais mocking the corrupt Hollywood Diddy Party… pic.twitter.com/uXjJrTjw7G — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) November 1, 2024

The alternative media today is dominating the establishment media. Celebrities, once living behind a carefully crafted marketing image, are now exposed on social media as the dunces they really are. Trump's latest victory in the face of the La La Land army might just herald the total destruction of old Hollywood regime.