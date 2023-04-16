Trump's Financial Report Shows His Business Empire Expanding

Authored by Tom Ozimek via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

Former President Donald Trump has filed a personal financial disclosure report, which shows the former president’s vast business empire—valued at around $1.2 billion—expanding since his return to private life.

Former President Donald Trump attends the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 287 mixed martial arts event at the Kaseya Center in Miami on April 8, 2023. (Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images)

The 101-page report (pdf) was filed with the Federal Election Commission as he campaigns to secure the Republican nomination for president in 2024.

Trump’s business acumen, which he campaigned on ahead of the 2016 election and has repeatedly highlighted since then, appears in sharp focus in the filings.

Since leaving office in January 2021, Trump has approximately doubled his number of business holdings, with a total estimated value of at least $1.2 billion.

In terms of income, the filing provides limited information because it reports income in broad ranges, unlike the disclosures Trump had to file while president that showed specific figures.

Still, the disclosure shows Trump remains a very wealthy man. Over the course of 2021 and part of 2022, Trump’s business empire generated at least $282 million.

For instance, Trump reported making over $5 million in speaking engagements since leaving office. A number of his real estate holdings and golf clubs—including Hudson Waterfront Associates, Fifty-Seventh Street Associates, Ireland Enterprises, and Pine Hill—each generated over $5 million in income.

Royalties from Trump’s famous memoir “The Art of the Deal” made him between $100,000 and $1 million. Other Trump books like “Think Like a Champion” and “Time to Get Tough” made less than $15,000.

In terms of business entities, among his newer ventures is Trump Media, which he holds a 90 percent stake in and includes his Truth Social platform. Trump Media is valued at between $5 million and $25 million, per the disclosure.

A number of other ventures are valued within the same range of $5 million to $25 million, including: Trump International Hotels Management, Trump Ferry Point, and Excel Venture.

A total of 19 businesses were valued at over $50 million, the disclosure shows, including Fifty-Seventh Street Associates, Jupiter Golf Club, and Mar-A-Lago Club.

A Trump campaign spokesperson did not immediately return a request for comment on the disclosure.

Former President Donald Trump speaks during an event at Mar-a-Lago in West Palm Beach, Fla., on April 4, 2023. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Net Worth

Forbes estimates that, as of April 15, Trump’s net worth amounts to $2.5 billion, making him the 1255th richest individual in the world.

In 2016, the last year before Trump assumed the presidency, his net worth was estimated by Forbes as around $4.5 billion.