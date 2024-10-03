Trump's Opportunity For A Knockout

Authored by Tom Klingenstein via RealClearPolitics,

In a very significant development — I am almost prepared to say the most significant development in the current presidential contest — it has recently been revealed that Brian D. Lozenski, an associate professor of urban and multicultural education at Macalester College and a leader in the development of Minnesota’s proposed ethnic studies curriculum, explicitly called for the “overthrow of the United States.” This goal has demonstrably shaped Minnesota’s ethnic studies standards, according to which students are taught as early as kindergarten that America is evil. The video recording of Lozenski was made two years ago but was taken down the day after it was spotted by Stanley Kurtz, senior fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center.

This finding is pertinent to the national electorate because Lozenski is one of many anti-American ideologues contributing the “liberated” ingredient to Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz’s new ethnic studies requirements for public education in Minnesota. These requirements are decisively shaped by Critical Race Theory (CRT), of which ethnic studies is a variant.

As Kurtz aptly puts it, “…Essentially, ethnic studies is a kind of anti-civics in which students are taught to reject and replace America’s system of government.” CRT, of course, is part of the ideology Harris-Walz bring with them from the catastrophes of California and Minnesota straight to every schoolhouse in America.

Kurtz has provided a good overview of Walz’s education policies and the Lozenski connection. As Kurtz writes:

In a 2020 piece, “The Black Radical Tradition Can Help Us Imagine a More Just World,” Lozenski touts the work of Cedric Robinson and Robin D. G. Kelley — leading thinkers of the radical ethnic-studies movement — as the answer to Minnesota’s education woes. To Lozenski, the George Floyd “uprising” of 2020 presages the “inevitable death” of the current “social order.” Lozenski oozes contempt for “the egoistic pursuits of U.S. society and its desperate cling to individualism.” Educationally, he adds, transforming the social order requires reforms like agitation for defunding the police and an end to all standardized testing.

Shockingly, other than the Center of the American Experiment and Kurtz, this topic has been lightly covered, though the Trump campaign is aware of it. We shall probably know in the upcoming Vance/Walz debate whether the Trump campaign will highlight this issue. If it doesn’t, others must. There is a real danger that this issue will vanish down the memory hole.

To make as explicit an assertion as did Lozenski is extremely rare; indeed, I have never seen or heard such an admission. The destructive intent of ethnic studies or CRT has been very apparent and much commented upon for many years by the conservative commentariat. But Lozenski’s open, cavalier articulation makes the destructive nature of ethnic studies virtually impossible to deny.

Defenders of ethnic studies may claim that Lozenski is an outlier, but as he is the leading figure in Minnesota’s ethnic studies movement and the prime mover of Minnesota’s ethnic studies initiative, it will not be possible to sustain such an denial. Although Democrats might try to stonewall until the election, the Republicans and the conservative media must not allow it.

Lozenski not only admitted the goal of ethnic studies is American destruction, but also chastised his many fellow travelers for not revealing their purpose. Again, this is no surprise to those who have been paying even the slightest attention.

Lozenski is tethered to Governor Walz. Walz’s Education Department appointed Lozenski to the ethnic studies “implementation framework” committee and ethnic studies is a critical initiative for Walz. In 2021 he introduced what he called his “Due North” education plan, which featured funding for a major ethnic-studies initiative. Speaking about the initiative during his State of the State address, he said:

This plan would tackle the racial and geographic opportunity gap by dramatically reforming school financing, expanding access to rigorous coursework, and ensuring our curriculum and teacher workforce better reflect our increasingly diverse student body.

To the unsuspecting there is nothing in this anodyne sentence to which to object. But, in fact, it mandates quotas. Unless everyone agrees to quotas and works tirelessly to achieve them, which would be more miraculous than Walz not knowing about the ethnic studies program, quotas would have to be imposed by force. Those who object would called be “racist.” If this did not shut them up, they would be censored, humiliated, intimidated, fired, deprived of financial and other critical services, subject to lawfare, even imprisoned. Tyranny is the inevitable result.

In addition to Walz’s announcement of his Due North program, there has been a very public, high decibel debate about his ethnic studies curriculum that Walz has defended vigorously.

If Walz disavows a desire to overthrow America, which he naturally would, he would have to explain why he appointed a man to lead his ethnic studies program who apparently disagreed.

And as Lozenski is tethered to Walz, so too Walz is tethered to Kamala Harris. How is it possible for a presidential candidate to have as a running mate someone who wishes to overthrow America? One scratches one’s head and cries at the same time. The revelation of Walz’s commitment to ethnic studies makes Walz not just “extremely liberal,” “extreme,” or “radical” (the usual descriptors of Walz), but an out-and-out revolutionary. That Walz is a revolutionary at very least suggests that so too is Kamala. And there is plenty of direct evidence to boot. Encouraging the 2020 riots as she did (on video), and freeing rioters, as she also did, are examples.

Reporters, at least honest ones, will now comb Walz’s record thoroughly in search of more evidence of revolutionary intent. Reporters also will, or should, look at the education practices of other states where they will find similarly revolutionary intent.

But there is even more. If the leaders of the Democratic Party are revolutionary then it strongly suggests that so is the entire Democratic Party, which is controlled by the destructive Left. I hope we would look closely at Democratic ideas, policies, and behaviors in light of their intent to destroy America: open borders, transgenderism, CRT, DEI, the claim that America is systemically racist, social justice, 1619 Project, 2020 riots, defunding the police, and many others. Each one of these programs and historical events is revolutionary. The election will remain about the economy, immigration, crime, abortion, education and so on, but Republicans should explain that the Democratic version of each of these policies serves the overall goal of destroying America. Senator Josh Hawley is one of very few politicians, perhaps the only one, who has publicly connected these various strands of the Democratic agenda.

Most Democrats, and here I leave aside the destructive Left, are decent and patriotic and do not wish to destroy America; but these well-meaning Democrats endorse each element of the destructive Left’s agenda. No individual element will destroy America but the sum of them will. These Democrats, who have no desire to destroy their country, will wake up one day and find they have (mostly) unintentionally done exactly that. I rather doubt Walz wants to overthrow America, at least not consciously. On the other hand, most every step he has made, including the required ethnic studies curricula, and most every step he will end up making, will culminate in the destruction of the American way of life.

The Lozenski episode, if properly trumpeted, will be the gift that keeps on giving. Lozenski has provided the right narrative for Republicans: America is being attacked by a revolutionary regime, Kamalism, which aims to destroy America. There really is no alternative narrative.

Here Trump might refer to Kamala as “Destructive Kamala” and the Democratic Party as the “Destructive Party.” Other Republicans must be as vocal. Vikek Ramaswamy is a good candidate to lead on this issue. He has a good handle on Kamalism and is charismatic, someone who can galvanize a movement. Sen. Hawley can also serve this role. He understands that Kamalism wants to destroy America, and he has, in effect, framed his Senate campaign accordingly; as I noted, he understands that the various elements of Democratic agenda are all designed to serve a common end: the destruction of America.

Republicans must make it crystal clear that Walz’s ethnic studies program is emblematic of a future Harris-Walz regime. Republicans must tie this program to Kamala’s campaign and remind her and likely voters that she has chosen a man who wants to destroy America, whether he knows it or not.

Trump’s base is primed to go and with the proper leadership will meet the challenge. I pray that all Republicans and conservatives do the same.

Tom Klingenstein is the chairman of the Claremont Institute, a public speaker, a writer, a philanthropist, and a playwright. This article was first published at TomKlingenstein.com.