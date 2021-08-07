"Trust The Science", They Said...

Authored by Jim Quinn via The Burning Platform blog,

“I’m not upset that you lied to me, I’m upset that from now on I can’t believe you.” ― Friedrich Nietzsche

“I have certain rules I live by. My first rule: I don’t believe anything the government tells me.” – George Carlin

The pronouncements from the world’s favorite science troll, who hasn’t told the truth since March 2020 when he told the world masks were useless in stopping a virus from spreading, are coming fast and furious as more and more people ignore the fear propaganda. Alpha!!! Delta!!! and now Lambda!!! We’re all going to die unless we allow Big Pharma, with no liability for killing or maiming you with their experimental gene therapy, and totalitarian politicians to inject us with a concoction which doesn’t keep you from contracting covid or spreading covid. But it may kill you, give you a dose of blood clots, or a touch of myocarditis.

Fauci, Walensky, Biden, Pasaki and the rest of the Biden apparatchiks are liars, frauds, and fear mongering whores for Big Pharma. Fauci is the father of covid. He created it with his illegal gain of function funding, partnering with the communist government of China and is responsible for all the death and economic destruction wrought over the last eighteen months. He should be tried, convicted and executed for crimes against humanity. History should lump him with the likes of Josef Mengele and other mass murders.

He continues to lie on a daily basis and the cucks in the corporate propaganda media never question his lies or push back in any way. They are co-conspirators in this authoritarian attempt to override the Constitution and enslave you in a pharmacological techno gulag. The merger of Big Government with Big Pharma, Big Tech, Big Finance and Big Corp endangers the rights, freedoms and liberties guaranteed to citizens under the U.S. Constitution.

They are pushing the country towards inevitable violent conflict by using their powers of coercion to force people to inject a substance into their bodies they do not need and do not want. For what ultimate purpose, we do not know. But we do know it is not about your health or the health of others. The current fear narrative being peddled by Fauci and Biden is the dreaded Delta variant, previously known as the Indian variant. Did you ever wonder why they had to rename the Indian variant? The chart below is why.

The panic porn media was running non-stop horror stories about India and the bodies piling up in the streets back in May. At that time less than 4% of the Indian population had been vaxxed. Even today it is only 7% of their 1.3 billion people. The talking heads, and Fauci, all pointed to India as a humanitarian tragedy in the making – using it as their fear tactic for getting the jab. But their narrative fell apart in a matter of weeks and you no longer hear about India on the nightly news.

That’s because cases crashed by 90% in the two months from the peak in May. And guess what? It happened with no vaccine rollout. They did send tens of millions of doses of ivermectin out to the population. These FACTS do not support the approved narrative being spun by our contemptible corrupt leaders. This flu is seasonal. Cases, based on a flawed PCR test, are already highly questionable. And 40,000 cases per day in a country with four times the population of the U.S. is a non-event. India’s deaths peaked at about 4,000 per day in May and are now 500 per day, down 88% with virtually no one getting jabbed.

How could India’s deaths per million (312) be 64% lower than the U.S. (866) when they have very few vaccinated, have a vast majority of their 1.3 billion people living in squalor, and have limited medical resources for the majority. Seems like a conundrum, and now you know why our pandemia panic patrol no longer speak about India. Just like they no longer speak about Sweden, because their no lockdown, no mask mandates, and no forced vaccination policies have worked spectacularly well, while not infringing upon the rights and freedoms of their citizens. These examples are an embarrassment to the Great Reset crowd and their agenda of controlling the masses through fear and threats.

After the powers that be were forced to rename the Indian variant to the scarier foreboding Delta variant, it was time to launch a new fear marketing campaign in the UK, where Boris the Great fulfilled his Great Reset obligation to Schwab, Gates and the rest of the Davos elite by ramping up restrictions, lockdowns and vaccine passports. What a good little obedient puppet he has become.

Cases, again based upon a PCR test just pulled from the market by the FDA, began to rise in early June. By mid-July they had already peaked, just as expected from a seasonal flu. They have now fallen by 50% from the peak. I bet you haven’t heard that on any propaganda spewing mainstream fake news media outlet. Twitter and Facebook would ban these facts and declare them misleading.

A strange thing happened on the way to impending doom, as a teary eyed Walensky would say. Deaths with covid barely budged upward during this surge. When daily cases had reached 50,000 in January there were 1,200 deaths “with” covid per day. During this scary outbreak of the dreaded Delta variant, the average deaths per day has been 80, 93% below the January peak. This isn’t due to masks or lockdowns. The Delta variant is not more transmissible and it is far less deadly than the first strain. It’s the flu bro.

You would think our “trust the science” gurus would actually observe what has actually happened in both India and the UK and give a fact based assessment to the American people. The Delta is far less lethal and nothing to be frightened about. Based on the facts, the cases will peak in early September and then fall precipitously thereafter. Delta is not scary. It’s not deadly. The cases are based upon a faulty PCR test that can’t tell the difference between the common cold, seasonal flu and covid. Real health experts would be telling people to calm down and stop worrying.

The U.S. is currently averaging 100,000 cases per day, the highest since mid February. At that time 3,000 people per day were dying with covid. Currently 470 people are dying per day with covid, 84% below the mid February amount. Oh the horror!!! We already know, based on the facts, those dying are over 80 years old, morbidly obese, and/or have 5 co-morbidities. This horrific surge is nothing more than a fart in the wind. But that is not how our glorious leaders are treating this farce of a flu.

This brings us to more “trusting the science”. These vaccines were hailed as the miracle to win the war against covid. Trump said so. Fauci said so. The executives at Pfizer, Moderna and J&J said so. They declared them 96% effective in keeping you from getting covid. There would just be a minuscule number of “breakthrough” cases. It’s more like a dam break of cases. They didn’t tout these drugs as reducing the symptoms of covid.

There is no one who got the jabs who thought they would get covid after being vaxxed. Watching the cognitive dissonance being exhibited by the vaxxed is a wonder to behold. They cannot admit they were misled and bamboozled by Fauci and friends.They cannot admit they made a mistake and still don’t know the long term effects of this gene altering therapy. And this doesn’t even take in to account the 12,000 deaths, 70,000 serious injuries and 550,000 adverse reactions reported into the VAERS system from the vaccines. And these numbers are likely under-reported by a factor of at least three.

The vaccine doesn’t keep you from catching covid, spreading covid or dying from covid. It doesn’t reduce the symptoms any more than ivermectin or hydroxychloroquine. The vaxxed can also carry a heavier viral load, making them even more dangerous. The anger which should be directed at the liars and frauds who touted this “cure” is instead being directed at those who choose to let their immune system do its job. The anger is being fomented by Biden and his acolytes blaming the current “surge” on those choosing to let their natural immunity work. More lies.

And we have the proof. Israel, the most vaxxed country in the world, is experiencing a surge in cases among the vaxxed, while neighboring Palestine with virtually no one vaxxed is experiencing no surge. And now Israel is locking down again. Are the vaccines causing the Delta surge? You certainly won’t get an honest answer from Fauci & Pfizer. There are hundreds of billions in profits to be made. Just get that booster and all will be well.

The totalitarians never let a good fake crisis go to waste. This faux flu crisis is being marketed to the hilt by those pressing their agenda of medical tyranny, backed by technological surveillance and tracking, and coordinated with mega-corporations and social media censorship police. Their agenda is deeply disturbing and Orwellian in nature. The almost hysterical lies and blather being uttered by Fauci, Walensky, their fawning media acolytes, tyrant governors, and bureaucrat government drones, clearly points toward a more nefarious goal. Nothing being implemented by the Federal government, state governments, or mega-corporations is based upon science, your health, or anyone else’s health.

This full court press to forcibly vaccinate every person in America is nonsensical, unnecessary, unscientific, and un-Constitutional. This flu already had a 99.7% survival rate. And it is less lethal than the annual flu for anyone under 30 years old. The Delta variant is far less lethal than the original virus. But, those in power are compelled to ruin the livelihoods of anyone refusing to become the research in this experimental gene therapy scheme. The government is conspiring with corporations and social media companies to force these jabs into arms.

The desperate nature of the authoritarian actions being implemented by the elitists running our country and their corporate co-conspirators is foretelling a much darker truth lurking below the surface. This global Ponzi scheme we call our economic and financial system is ripping apart at the seams. The powerful and wealthy oligarchs who already control the levers of power and own most of the wealth do not want to see their heaven on earth of riches evaporate like a puddle on a hot summer day. This is why they are attempting to install a command and control “build back better” Great Reset plan where they will own everything and you will own nothing, say nothing, do as you are told, and get your yearly booster shot for the newest variant of a phantom flu.

The globalist empire of debt is faltering under the weight of un-payable obligations and derivatives of mass destruction. How these “vaccines” play into their overall plan to retain power, control and wealth is unclear at this point, but the frantic, autocratic, and unrestrained shredding of our Constitutional rights over a flu virus should make every critical thinking American pause and ponder what comes next.

We allowed them to shut down the country, destroy small businesses, put tens of millions out of work, forced you to wear face diapers, created drastically more dependency on government handouts, drove the national debt up by $6.5 trillion in eighteen months, and essentially handed over our entire economy to Wall Street puppets at the Federal Reserve whose sole purpose is to keep enriching bankers, billionaires, and the corporatocracy.

They reduced the pressure for a brief time, but they learned how gullible and pliable the willfully ignorant masses were during round one of their authoritarian takeover. Round two looks to be more tyrannical and enforced by their police thugs, corporate backers, social media tyrants, and their zombie hordes of vaxxed Karens snitching on those not following the plan. Biden and his handlers are shitting on the Constitution on a daily basis and don’t believe the rule of law applies to them. They are allowing millions of illegal immigrants (many with covid), who somehow (Soros) have the money to fly to Mexico from their 3rd world shitholes, to pour over the border and be transported to swing state Democrat run urban paradises.

If we don’t forcefully push back now, we may never be given another chance to reverse this downward spiral of a once free nation. We are crossing our Rubicon and there will be no turning back. The decisions we make individually and as a country in the next few months will determine whether we are mice or men.

Wise men from the past knew the enemy can always be found within. We need to identify our enemy, confront them through non-compliance with their mandates, boycotting corporations supporting the regime, organizing workers to resist vaccine mandates through strikes or mass resignation, passive resistance by throwing monkey wrenches into the gears of their financial system, and if need be exercising our 2nd Amendment rights. I am not overstating this threat, as this country is being pushed toward the brink by an enemy in plain sight.

“The enemy is within the gates; it is with our own luxury, our own folly, our own criminality that we have to contend.” – Marcus Tullius Cicero

“Remember, democracy never lasts long. It soon wastes, exhausts, and murders itself. There never was a democracy yet that did not commit suicide.” – John Adams

