Tucker Carlson Out At Fox

Tucker Carlson, the highest rated cable news host in history, is out at Fox News. The news comes days after the network cut ties with host Dan Bongino 48 hours after the network settled with Dominion Voting Systems for nearly $800 million.

"Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways," reads a statement from the network, which thanks him for his service "as a host and prior to that as a contributor."

According to the statement, Carlson's last show was Friday, April 21st as he continued to dominate, and his slot will now be filled by 'an interim show helmed by rotating FOX News personalities until a new host is named."

Full statement from the network (emphasis ours),:

FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor. Mr. Carlson's last program was Friday April 21st. Fox News Tonight will air live at 8 PM/ET starting this evening as an interim show helmed by rotating FOX News personalities until a new host is named. FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio, FOX News Books, the direct-to-consumer streaming services FOX Nation and FOX News International and the free ad- supported television service FOX Weather. Currently the number one network in all of cable, FNC has also been the most watched television news channel for more than 21 consecutive years, while FBN ranks among the top business channels on cable. Owned by Fox Corporation, FOX News Media reaches nearly 200 million people each month.

From 8pm to 9pm on Fox, there was extreme, even fundamental, disagreements between Tucker and Hannity on those key issues - the kind of internal debate unthinkable on any other network: in lockstep.



I'd wager the new 8pm host will be far more aligned with Hannity: standard GOP. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 24, 2023

Shares of 21st Century Fox dropped like a rock on the news, and is now sitting at January lows (the drop in FOXA's market cap is around the same as the settlement with Dominion).

One of Carlson's last monologues at Fox...

Were Carlson and Bongino sacrificed as part of the settlement?

And where to next?

Rumble..?

Twitter...?

ZeroHedge?