Tucker Carlson Slams 'Pedo Outbreak' At CNN

Fox news host Tucker Carlson on Monday blasted CNN for what he called a "pedo outbreak," after not one, but two recent busts involving CNN producers who have been accused of child molestation.

"One of them is a man called John Griffin, who was just indicted by a federal grand jury for attempting to "induce minors to engage in unlawful sexual activity,"" Carlson noted.

"Then just days after that story, Project Veritas exposed another creep at CNN. They published graphic text messages and video of a CNN producer fantasizing about molesting a child."

"Project Veritas said the producer also allegedly sought explicit photographs of that child."

And the kicker: "As of today there are more accused pedophiles at CNN than Americans who have died of the so-called Omicron variant."

Watch: