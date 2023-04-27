Tucker Reappears In 8PM Time Slot, But Not With Fox -- Which Just Suffered "Catastrophic" Ratings Crash

After Tucker Carlson's surprise split from Fox News, the #1 rated cable news host in history re-emerged from his home office on Wednesday to offer a stunning 8PM monologue covering his thoughts on the media landscape, and his future.

According to Carlson, one of the things one notices when one takes a little 'time off' is "how unbelievably stupid most of the debates you see on television are. They're completely irrelevant. They mean nothing.

"In five years we won't even remember that we had them... and yet, at the same time, the undeniably big topics - the ones that will define our future - get virtually no discussion at all. War, civil liberties, emerging science, demographic change, corporate power, natural resources. When was the last time you heard a legitimate debate about any of those issues?"

"Debates like that are not permitted in American media," Carlson continued, adding "Both political parties, and their donors, have reached consensus on what benefits them - and they actively collude to shut down any conversation about it.

"Suddenly the United States looks like a one-party state," Carlson said.

Carlson doesn't think this will last, however, noting that while the above is a "depressing realization," he doesn't think this is permanent.

"Our current orthodoxies won't last. They're brain-dead. Nobody actually believes them. Hardly anyone's life is improved by them. This moment is too inherently ridiculous to continue, and so it won't. The people in charge know this, that's why they're hysterical and aggressive. They're afraid. They've given up persuasion - they're resorting to force. But it won't work. When honest people say what's true, calmly and without embarrassment, they become powerful. At the same time, the liars who've been trying to silence them shrink - and they become weaker. That's the iron-law of the universe; true things prevail."

Tucker rhetorically asked "Where can you still find Americans saying true things? There aren't many places left, but there are some - and that's enough. As long as you can hear the words, there is hope. See you soon."

Fox News, meanwhile, suffered a 'catastrophic drop in viewers' following Carlson's ouster for still-unknown reasons, according to The Federalist's Sean Davis.

Fox News suffered a catastrophic drop in viewers after ousting Tucker Carlson.



In the 8pm slot alone yesterday, Fox lost nearly 50% of total viewers and nearly 70% of viewers in demo compared to last Tuesday.



Demo ratings were down across the board, impacting all shows:



