Tulsi Gabbard Announces Switch To GOP

Authored by Caden Pearson via The Epoch Times,

Former presidential candidate and congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, who left the Democratic Party two years ago, announced Tuesday that she’s joining the Republican Party because of her love for America and former President Donald Trump’s leadership.

Gabbard made the surprise announcement during a speech at Trump’s rally in Greensboro, North Carolina.

“It is because of my love for our country, and specifically because of the leadership that President Trump has brought to transform the Republican Party and bring it back to the party of the people and the party of peace, that I’m proud to stand here with you today, President Trump, and announce that I’m joining the Republican Party,” Gabbard said.

Moments prior to revealing her decision, Gabbard explained her reasoning.

She said that the Republican Party was welcoming to “independent-minded people” who are committed to the U.S. Constitution and to freedom, such as herself.

“I am joining the party of the people, the party of equality, the party that was founded to fight against and end slavery in this country. It is the party of common sense and the party that is led by a president who has the courage and strength to fight for peace,” said Gabbard, who serves in the U.S. Army Reserves.

She noted that Trump has “pledged to end wars, not start them.”

Gabbard served as a member of Congress from 2013 through 2021, representing Hawaii’s second district as a Democrat.