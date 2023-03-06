Tulsi Gabbard: Democrats Are The Party Of Division, Authoritarianism, & War

Authored by Liam Cosgrove via The Epoch Times,

Democrats are funding a dangerous war in Ukraine, stifling ideological dissent, and polarizing this country.

That was the message from former Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard, speaking on the final day of CPAC.

The former congresswoman took shots at radical gender ideology and accused President Joe Biden of stoking racial tensions by embracing identity politics.

She accused Biden of “fanning the flames of divisiveness.”

“They reduce each of us to the color of our skin,” Gabbard said in her speech, saying the Democrats “have become the racists they claim to hate.”

Gabbard, now a registered independent, denounced her former political party for its reckless armament of Ukraine and warned that the policy of providing lethal aid is bringing the United States to the “brink of nuclear war.”

“They’ve sent now over $100 billion to fuel this proxy war,” she said.

On Friday, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken promised an additional $400 million in weaponry and utility gear to Ukraine, with tensions rising as Ukrainian President Zelenskyy has vowed to use Western arms to retake Russian-occupied Crimea.

Gabbard, a combat veteran who served two tours of duty in Iraq, has long espoused a message of ending “regime change wars” and advocating for a more restrained foreign policy. Many within the Republican Party align with Gabbard’s anti-war sentiments.

After watching Gabbard’s speech, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) told The Epoch Times that he supports her advocacy to end U.S. financial support for the Ukrainian military.

The congressman talked about working closely with Gabbard in the House Armed Services Committee and butting heads with the pro-war “so-called national security experts,” as he called them.

“I think we need a focused foreign policy based in realism, not fantastical dreams of turning countries like Syria into Jeffersonian democracies,” he said. “I want a strong, well-funded, highly capable military that we rarely use.”

On the topic of gender, Gabbard called out progressives for rejecting “the fact that there is such a thing as a woman.”

“All the ladies can attest here that we are in fact real,” she said, adding that Democrats are confusing fiction with reality. “Truth becomes whatever those in power say it is at any given time.”

After dropping out of the presidential race, Gabbard declined to seek reelection to Congress and has since focused on activism and public speaking.

Her political future remains uncertain, but Gabbard’s unique blend of progressive and non-interventionist views continues to make her a fascinating figure in American politics.