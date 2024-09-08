Tulsi Gabbard Destroys Cheney Endorsement: "A Vote For Kamala Harris Is A Vote For Dick Cheney"

Tucker Carlson's Live Tour show in Colorado Springs, CO on Saturday featured Tulsi Gabbard among his many guests. The former Democrat Rep turned Republican/conservative commentator is an Army Reserve officer and has for years been outspoken in condemning the Washington national security state's lust for war even as common Americans suffer the effects at home of spending billions in foreign adventurism and failed nation-building abroad.

The great thing about the timing of her appearance on Carlson's Live Tour is that she took the stage just after Dick Cheney and his daughter Liz, both "lifelong Republicans", issued full-throated endorsements of Kamala Harris for president, while also blasting "depraved human being" Donald Trump.

83-year old former Vice President Cheney, who oversaw with GW Bush the invasion of Iraq and overthrow of Saddam Hussein, said in his Saturday statement: "In our nation’s 248-year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump."

Gabbard blasted the endorsement, and the fact that Harris said she was honored and proud to receive it from the Cheney family, by pointing out he was the architect of two decades of failed wars in the Middle East.

What makes Tulsi's perspective all the more powerful is that she herself has been personally impacted as a longtime Army officer. This is in contrast with the Cheney's and their neocon associates, who have never served in the nation's armed forces (Ron Paul aptly called these types chickenhawks).

Below are some of the highlights of Tulsi Gabbard's reaction to Dick Cheney's ringing endorsement of VP Harris for president...

"I have a very simple message for my Democrat friends, my independent friends, and those who may not be sure about who they're voting for in this election. Dick Cheney has just made the choice very clear"...

"A vote for Kamala Harris is a vote for Dick Cheney, the architect of everything that has gone wrong in the Middle East for the last few decades," Gabbard emphasized.

Trump surrogate Tulsi Gabbard to Trump on Tucker Carlson: “Dick Cheney has just made the choice very clear. A vote for Kamala Harris is a vote for Dick Cheney, the architect of everything that has gone wrong in the Middle East for the last few decades." pic.twitter.com/4r5RZFJl7b — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) September 7, 2024

"Her [Harris'] response to the Dick Cheney announcement today was that she was honored to have his endorsement, and we got military veterans in the house, got a lot of you who probably served in the Middle East like I did, and so it sickened me."

Gabbard continued, "Tucker, to read those words today from Dick Cheney, Liz Cheney, and Kamala Harris because we have people who we care very much about who were killed in those wars because of Dick Cheney."

"Kamala Harris has told us all we need to know about what kind of Commander-in-Chief she would be, and I don't know about you, but I would not trust her for a moment with the lives of my brothers and sisters in uniform," she concluded.

Watch Tulsi Gabbard's full discussion with Tucker Carlson from Colorado: