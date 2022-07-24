Tulsi Gabbard Exposes DoJ Hypocrisy Over Bannon Contempt Conviction

As we detailed Friday, unsurprisingly it took no time at all for the federal jury in Washington DC to find the former Trump adviser guilty on two charges of contempt of Congress, after he refused to comply with a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot.

In his closing statements, Steve Bannon's attorney, M. Evan Corcoran, suggested that the J6 committee was illegitimate and politically motivated.

It is hard to argue otherwise, when egregious examples abound including President Obama's Attorney General Eric Holder, who like Bannon, ignored a congressional subpoena of documents related to the infamous Fast and Furious scandal.

The DOJ didn't indict Eric Holder when he ignored a congressional subpoena, but did to Steve Bannon. His real crime is that he consistently calls out the globalization that has hollowed out American industry and attacked American culture. Nancy Pelosi is playing with fire here. — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) July 22, 2022

However, as Tulsi Gabbard so eloquently exclaims below, it's not just Eric Holder...

Steve Bannon has been charged with contempt of Congress & found guilty, while Brennan, Clapper & others who lied to Congress have never been charged or prosecuted. This just shows yet again how the DOJ has been weaponized by those in power to go after their political opponents. pic.twitter.com/aJXJGUqOTb — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) July 24, 2022

As JustTheNews.com's John Solomon reports, it is significant that famed Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz is predicting that Bannon’s contempt of Congress conviction by a jury will be overturned on constitutional grounds.

Friday’s convictions are “entirely in violation of the Constitution” in part because the jury was comprised of “probably 97 percent Trump haters,” Dershowitz told Newsmax.

”The only provision of the Constitution, which appears basically twice, is trial by jury in and in front of a fair jury,” he explained. ”Number one, he didn’t have a fair jury. Number two, the judge took his defenses away from him,” he added.

As Luis Cornelio writes at ElAmericano.com, there is something unarguably wrong with our Justice Department. It is a shame that it is allowing itself to be used by the partisan hacks of the J6 Committee, despite the committee’s extensive record of violating basic principles of judicial processes.