Tulsi Gabbard To Stump For GOP Candidate A Day After Leaving Democratic Party

Authored by Jack Phillips via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

Former 2020 presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard, who left the Democratic Party this week, will campaign for a Republican Senate candidate ahead of the 2022 midterms.

Then-Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard speaks during the 2020 Public Service Forum hosted by the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees at UNLV in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Aug. 3, 2019. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Retired Army Gen. Don Bolduc, who won the Republican primary and is campaigning against Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.), confirmed in a statement Wednesday that Gabbard will be stumping for him.

“We don’t agree on every issue, but I am honored to have the support of Tulsi Gabbard who shares my view that the status quo is broken, and we need a change of direction,” Bolduc said in a statement. “Tulsi is a fellow change agent and independent-minded outsider willing to speak truth to power.”

Bolduc, notably, was endorsed by former President Donald Trump earlier this year.

He added, “I am going to spend every day between now and election day building a wide coalition of supporters that includes Republicans, independents, and even disaffected Democrats who know that Senator Hassan is a career politician and must be retired.”

Gabbard drew headlines on Tuesday when she announced she was leaving the Democratic Party. The former Hawaii congresswoman was a candidate for the Democrats in the 2020 presidential election after having served multiple terms in the House of Representatives.

“If you can no longer stomach the direction that the so-called woke Democratic Party ideologues are taking our country, then I invite you to join me,” she in a video posted on Twitter. Democrats, Gabbard added, “divide us by racializing every issue & stoking anti-white racism, who actively work to undermine our God-given freedoms enshrined in our Constitution.”

Although Gabbard ultimately endorsed Joe Biden for president in 2020, she’s later been critical of his administration. The former lawmaker continued to target Biden in Tuesday’s video message.

“President [Joe] Biden campaigned on a message of unity, healing the partisan divide bringing the country together. He just gave a big speech saying supporters of President Trump are the most extremist group in our country and a threat to our democracy. That’s half the country,” Gabbard remarked.

Read more here...