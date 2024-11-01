TV Exec Tells CNN's Brian Stelter The Inconvenient Truth: "Trump Victory Means MSM Is Dead In Current Form" 

CNN chief media analyst Brian Stelter shared a comment from an anonymous television executive on X, "If half the country has decided that Trump is qualified to be president, that means they're not reading any of this media, and we've lost this audience completely. A Trump victory means mainstream media is dead in its current form."

Anonymous TV exec: "If half the country has decided that Trump is qualified to be president, that means they're not reading any of this media, and we’ve lost this audience completely. A Trump victory means mainstream media is dead in its current form." https://t.co/zWiIqKYx1b — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 30, 2024

The anonymous TV exec's comment to Stelter nailed it. Trust in corporate media has been sliding for decades but has imploded to record-low levels in the last several years.

History might show that the 2020s was the decade when the curtain was lifted on the censorship blob, a combination of MSM, government, big tech, nonprofits (fake fact-checkers), and globalist billionaires that work overtime to sow division across the nation, trick the American people into endless foreign wars, and artificially create a news flow environment favorable to far-left policies.

At the start of the year, Wall Street Journal EIC Emma Tucker told fellow elites at Davos: "We owned the news. We were the gatekeepers, and we very much owned the facts as well. Nowadays, people can go to all sorts of different sources for the news. And they're much more questioning about what we're saying."

This is why the fake news media is attacking Elon and the X platform. They have lost control of the narrative they once had.



“We owned the news. We were the gatekeepers, and we very much owned the facts as well”.



🔊 … Emma Tucker, WSJ Chief Editor



pic.twitter.com/O7v7KIgUeb — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) January 20, 2024

Fast-forward to recent months, and some of those far-left globalist elites, including Hillary Clinton and John Kerry, sounded the alarm about free speech as their control over information waned with the rise of Elon Musk's 'free speech' platform X.

A combination of alternative media outlets, Musk and his platform X, helped to shape this election cycle with news flow that shifted 'Overton Window' from unthinkable and radical leftist propaganda to the center of common sense. This allowed for narratives such as 'Bidenflation' and 'migrant invasion' to dominate news cycles instead of the leftist propaganda of wokeism. This, of course, has infuriated the Deep State's censorship blob, which this week launched an attack on alternative media via the NYTimes And Media Matters.

Perhaps one of the biggest wake-up calls for MSM was their full-blown hate-speech propaganda blitzkrieg of calling Trump a 'Nazi' and 'Hitler' - only finding out that most Americans have given up on CNN, NBC, ABC, CBS, and MSNBC - and could care less about the misinformation and disinformation pushed by those muppets.

Another big wake-up call for MSM was some of their own allies defecting from the liberal cause, including The Washington Post, the Los Angeles Times, and USA Today, which the three papers did not endorse Harris-Walz nor any other candidate. This is out of the norm for these papers.

WaPo's owner, Jeff Bezos, wrote in an explainer about his decision, indicating, "Our profession is now the least trusted of all. Something we are doing is clearly not working."

If Trump wins, David Sacks on X offered some views of what could be next for MSM...

The major broadcast networks (ABC, CBS, NBC) operate on free licenses of public spectrum in exchange for requirements to serve the public interest. They no longer do, and this is an obsolete model anyway. The spectrum should be auctioned off, with the proceeds used to pay down… — David Sacks (@DavidSacks) October 26, 2024

Here's what X users say about Stelter citing an anonymous TV exec...

One thing that unites the country is hatred for the propaganda press. They clearly must be utterly destroyed for the republic to thrive and to return tolerance, respect, and free speech to the land. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 31, 2024

When you picked a side, you were no longer reporting the news. You became activists and actually destroyed yourselves. — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) October 31, 2024

It happened decades ago.

What did you think would happen when you chose Party over Truth-telling? — Brent Brady (@brentbrady) October 30, 2024

Correct.

MSM is dead. Citizen journalism is the future! — Xi Van Fleet (@XVanFleet) October 31, 2024

