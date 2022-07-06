Twerking State Senator Claims She Is Being Targeted Because She's "Queer" And "Black"

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

A state senator who posted a video of herself upside-down twerking on a beach as part of her re-election campaign claims she is being targeted for being “black” and “queer.”

Yes, really.

28-year-old Rhode Island state senator Tiara Mack caused controversy after posting the clip on TikTok, which shows her performing the sexualized dance move while standing on her head before saying to the camera, “Vote senator Mack!”

Rhode Island State Senator Tiara Mack (D) made this video encouraging people to vote for her. She also sponsored a bill for teaching kids “queer inclusive, pleasure-based sex ed” pic.twitter.com/835n4jS8LS — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 5, 2022

Mack, who lists her pronouns in her Twitter bio and says she is a “queer educator,” previously celebrated her teaching role, during which she taught “comprehensive, queer inclusive, pleasure based sex ed.”

The state senator, the first openly gay black woman to enter the Rhode Island legislature, claims that the backlash to her stunt has nothing to do with the sheer idiocy of the act itself, but is because she is “black” and “queer.”

As a Black, queer woman you all should know the answer. It’s no. Let’s them carry on their narrative. Me? I’m going to be joyful, free, and unbothered. — Tiara Mack (@MackDistrict6) July 5, 2022

She also complained about the media giving her attention for twerking and not for her Ivy League degree or sporting achievements.

so can the media also cover when I won a national championship in May and named MVP of the match? pic.twitter.com/t85v0UPbhH — Tiara Mack (@MackDistrict6) July 5, 2022

Amanda Litman also defended Mack, asserting, “The trolls aren’t coming for @runforsomething candidate @MackDistrict6 because of a video – they’re coming for b/c she’s a young queer Black leader & a fierce champion for repro rights.”

The trolls aren't coming for @runforsomething candidate @MackDistrict6 because of a video - they're coming for b/c she's a young queer Black leader & a fierce champion for repro rights. We've got her back. Chip in to her re-election now: https://t.co/DiTAETSX3f pic.twitter.com/NlubDqymZz — Amanda Litman (@amandalitman) July 5, 2022

Sure.

It’s because she’s a “young black queer leader” and has nothing whatsoever to do with her performing a stunt that looks like a scene rejected by the movie Idiocracy for being too stupid.

The mind boggles.

Tucker Carlson particularly enjoyed the hilarity on show, asking, “Why are Democrats holding back the very talented Tiara Mack?”

Why are Democrats holding back the very talented Tiara Mack? pic.twitter.com/kNbFVdSVME — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) July 6, 2022

