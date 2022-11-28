Twitter Bans Multiple Antifa Accounts After Threats And Attempts To Burn Down Tesla Dealerships

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Elon Musk’s Twitter has suspended several accounts belonging to extreme leftist Antifa groups following years of incitement to violence culminating in threats to commit arson against Tesla facilities.

Journalist Andy Ngo tweeted the details, noting that while some accounts are suspended, others remain active:

A violent extremist propaganda site that makes printable radicalization texts for #Antifa recruits has been suspended under @elonmusk’s Twitter. Crimethinc wrote materials brainwashing readers into violent hatred of the state, police & property ownership. https://t.co/zGjhdn9NQO — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 26, 2022

Crimethinc disseminated texts brainwashing readers to violent extremism, praised domestic terrorist attacks against the state, & instructed people on how to commit violent crimes. You call it a “culture jamming anarchist publication”? What did you call ISIS propaganda? https://t.co/5liGW9tcd5 — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 26, 2022

Violent extremist #Antifa collective @crimethinc has been suspended at the moment. The international group operates like ISIS: makes propaganda & training material to radicalize militants toward violence. Though the main account was suspended, they operate a dozen other accounts: pic.twitter.com/36mI2T1rq2 — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 25, 2022

Convicted felon & Portland #Antifa member Alexander Dial/@betacuck4lyfe has been suspended on Twitter. While on pretrial release for violent felonies, he spread hoaxes on Twitter & directed comrades to commit crimes during the 2020 BLM-Antifa insurrection in Portland. https://t.co/HEjwtT6wEQ pic.twitter.com/m7raNbTYgb — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 26, 2022

Update: Violent extremist @vps_reports has been suspended, although unknown if it is temporary or permanent. Singh has engaged in street violence himself & calls for violence against his political opponents. Videographers @fromkalen, @DrewHLive & others have been victimized. https://t.co/wFs7CliCxQ — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 25, 2022

Update: The account of violent Portland #Antifa fugitive Jarrid Huber/@digitpowell is suspended. The dangerous suspect has used that account to organize & incite violence. He went on the run this month after violating the pretrial release conditions of felony riot charges. https://t.co/4yXg5DV4iJ pic.twitter.com/rbp1uhoNen — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 26, 2022

Portland #Antifa group @Westrikeback161, who organizes window smashing & vandalism on businesses, has been suspended. "161" is the dog whistle number for AFA (Antifascist Action). Antifa have been urging violent retribution against @elonmusk for removal of their violent accounts. pic.twitter.com/Li3GINLdGP — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 27, 2022

Two #Antifa groups that used Twitter to instruct fellow comrades to hurl human waste at law enforcement & political targets have been suspended. @pissbloc & @shitbloc (a play on Antifa black bloc) provided instructions that said comrades should collect feces in buckets. pic.twitter.com/jBOUw8zC36 — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 28, 2022

As more accounts were suspended, Antifa chicken necks began to target Telsa:

As revenge for @elonmusk suspending violent extremist accounts on Twitter, #Antifa in Portland are organizing arson attacks on @Tesla locations tonight.



This is just a drop in the ocean of years of violent organizing on Twitter. https://t.co/UXTWORonjJ https://t.co/n8B5Z4K08C pic.twitter.com/GrWjwdLqPV — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 25, 2022

Journalist @choeshow visited the area that was blocked off after a man barricaded himself next to a Seattle-area Tesla, started a fire & threatened to blow up the building. #Antifa had earlier called for Tesla locations to be attacked wherever they are. pic.twitter.com/yvJxRoznha — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 26, 2022

Near the @Tesla service center on 177th and 99 in Lynnwood, fire in a building, officers will not confirm or deny if it is a Tesla service center. @choeshow @MrAndyNgo pic.twitter.com/HFpAfLh0IL — Guy Squiggs The Tweep (@SquigglyFella) November 26, 2022

Concerning — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 25, 2022

Update: The violent extremist #Antifa account in Portland who is organizing the arson direct action against @Tesla tonight has been suspended. The account listed addresses of Tesla properties across the US for comrades to attack as vengeance against @elonmusk. https://t.co/FPipsqxeEu pic.twitter.com/T4EkFsJ1tv — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 26, 2022

The suspensions came after Musk asked for Twitter users last week to tell him what problems urgently needed fixing. Ngo responded, noting that Antifa uses Twitter to organise violent riots.

A large number of Antifa accounts operate on Twitter to promote riots, give tips on how to commit violent crimes & post names, photos & addresses of targets plus their family members. — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 24, 2022

Musk promised that incitement to violence would result in suspensions.

How do we best inform Twitter of these violations? I’ve been reporting on specific accounts for years & pretty much all of them remain. Last year Antifa used Twitter to direct comrades to swarm me after I ran into a hotel following a violent street beating:https://t.co/qOKzR3hsNy — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 25, 2022

Musk also noted how it was “disturbing” that Twitter had previously taken no action against Antifa accounts.

Thank you for your attention. (I hope you had a great Thanksgiving.) I'll continue to raise these issues here thoughtfully. Countless journalists, law enforcement officers, businesses & properties have been attacked through violent extremist organizing & incitement on Twitter. — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 25, 2022

