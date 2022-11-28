print-icon
Twitter Bans Multiple Antifa Accounts After Threats And Attempts To Burn Down Tesla Dealerships

by Tyler Durden
Monday, Nov 28, 2022 - 05:53 PM

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Elon Musk’s Twitter has suspended several accounts belonging to extreme leftist Antifa groups following years of incitement to violence culminating in threats to commit arson against Tesla facilities.

Journalist Andy Ngo tweeted the details, noting that while some accounts are suspended, others remain active:

As more accounts were suspended, Antifa chicken necks began to target Telsa:

The suspensions came after Musk asked for Twitter users last week to tell him what problems urgently needed fixing. Ngo responded, noting that Antifa uses Twitter to organise violent riots.

Musk promised that incitement to violence would result in suspensions.

Musk also noted how it was “disturbing” that Twitter had previously taken no action against Antifa accounts.

