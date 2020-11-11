Twitter Censors Twelve Trump Posts In One Day

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Twitter censored an unprecedented number of President Trump’s posts Tuesday, labelling no less than TWELVE tweets with warnings that Trump’s claims cannot be verified.

The majority of the warnings stated “This claim about election fraud is disputed.”

The posts contained videos and links to conservative news sources such as Newsmax and OANN.

#Developing: The #DominionVotingSystems that "glitched" in favor of Joe Biden (and was used in 29 states), partnered up with Clinton Global Initiative and had on staff former employees of both Clinton Growth Initiative and Clinton Cash Cow TENEO.



Full report on @OANN — Chanel Rion OAN (@ChanelRion) November 9, 2020

Nevada is turning out to be a cesspool of Fake Votes. @mschlapp & @AdamLaxalt are finding things that, when released, will be absolutely shocking! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2020

People will not accept this Rigged Election! https://t.co/XQAOIt5ZwU — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 11, 2020

Ivan Raiklin joins Harrison Smith on the War Room to break down Article 2 Section 1 of the US Constitution and what it means for the election.

“I don’t care what state you’re in, this computer voting system is wide open to fraud and intervention.” @LouDobbs True, and wait until you see what’s coming! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 11, 2020

WATCH FOR MASSIVE BALLOT COUNTING ABUSE AND, JUST LIKE THE EARLY VACCINE, REMEMBER I TOLD YOU SO! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 10, 2020

Two of the tweets were a statements that Republican ballot observers were not allowed access to the counting centres in Pennsylvania, a claim that was verified by scores of witnesses.

Pennsylvania prevented us from watching much of the Ballot count. Unthinkable and illegal in this country. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2020

I Was In Philadelphia Watching Fraud Happen. Here’s How It Went Down https://t.co/fRMw3ilbYG They shut out our Poll Watchers and Observers. Those hundreds of thousands of votes should not be allowed. Corrupt politics. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 11, 2020

Another was a link to a video by Project Veritas journalist James O’Keefe:

A brave patriot. More & more people are stepping forward to expose this Rigged Election! https://t.co/DfOVDQu2Qp — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 11, 2020

Perhaps the most ironic label Twitter added was to a retweet from Georgia governor Brian Kemp pledging to only allow legally cast ballots:

The race has not been officially called yet.