Twitter Censors Twelve Trump Posts In One Day

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 11/11/2020 - 13:05

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Twitter censored an unprecedented number of President Trump’s posts Tuesday, labelling no less than TWELVE tweets with warnings that Trump’s claims cannot be verified.

The majority of the warnings stated “This claim about election fraud is disputed.”

The posts contained videos and links to conservative news sources such as Newsmax and OANN.

Ivan Raiklin joins Harrison Smith on the War Room to break down Article 2 Section 1 of the US Constitution and what it means for the election.

Two of the tweets were a statements that Republican ballot observers were not allowed access to the counting centres in Pennsylvania, a claim that was verified by scores of witnesses.

Another was a link to a video by Project Veritas journalist James O’Keefe:

Perhaps the most ironic label Twitter added was to a retweet from Georgia governor Brian Kemp pledging to only allow legally cast ballots:

The race has not been officially called yet.