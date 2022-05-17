"Twitter Does Not Believe In Free Speech": Senior Engineer On Hidden Cam Says Company Is "Commie As F**k"

A senior Twitter engineer caught on hidden camera in another Project Veritas operation confirmed that the whole company is "commie as fuck," and "does not believe in free speech."

Siru Murugesan also told the undercover journalist that Elon Musk's intended purchase of the company has caused employees to start "stress-eating" and become "worried for our jobs."

"Our jobs are at stake; he's a capitalist and we weren't really operating as capitalists, more like very socialist," he said, adding "we're all like commie as fuck."

As the American Thinker's Andrea Widburg notes:

Murugesan is an interesting man because he concedes two important things: (1) working at Twitter has turned him into a leftist because that’s the mindset of the entire company and (2) he’s beginning to think Elon Musk is making sense when he says that free speech is important. Murugesan’s open-mindedness may flow from the fact that he’s been experiencing some cognitive dissonance. According to Murugesan, it’s unquestionable that “Twitter does not believe in free speech.” However, he hasn’t quite grasped that this hostility to free speech is about power and control. Instead, Murugesan attributes it to Twitter’s (and Facebook’s and Instagram’s) unwillingness to allow “bullying and harassment” on the site. As he understands it, free speech is all about preventing “bullying and harassment.”

According to Murugesan, Twitter employees did all they could to "revolt against" Musk's takeover.

"We did all we could to like revolt against it. A lot of employees were revolting against it, but at the end of the day, the board of directors have the say," he said, adding that he thought the board "… acted on their best interests ‘cause they didn't want to get sued…. they’re always looking out for themselves at the end of the day."

Watch:

<br/>

More via American Thinker:

Murugesan goes on to note that he realizes that something is wrong here:

Ideologically, it does not make sense like, because we’re actually censoring the right and not the left. So, everyone on the right wing will be like, “Bro, it’s okay to say it; just gotta tolerate it.” The left will be like, “No, I’m not gonna tolerate it. I need it censored or else I’m not gonna be on the platform.” So, it does that on [to] the right. It’s true. There is bias. It is what it is today.

In other words, conservatives are willing to engage in the give and take of an open society with free speech. Leftists, however, hate that and will shut it down for everyone.

Another interesting insight Murugesan offers into the Twitter environment is that it’s not run in a businesslike fashion. He’s been working four hours a week for some time and is bestirring himself to work more only because a promotion will net him a big salary increase, a necessary thing because inflation is affecting him. Murugesan notes that other colleagues have absented themselves for months because they needed mental health breaks.

Murugesan describes this disinterest in the bottom line as part of Twitter’s socialist, even communist, ethos. This disinterest in the bottom line may also lend credence to a theory that Sundance, at The Conservative Treehouse, has raised in the past: Twitter’s model is not set up to make a profit, leading him to believe that it’s actually being sponsored by the United States government.

Again, the Project Veritas video doesn’t tell us anything we haven’t already figured out on our own. Nevertheless, it’s still enormously satisfying to have our suspicions and conclusions confirmed. And it certainly makes me hope that Elon Musk has only paused his takeover, rather than abandoning it. Twitter, and America, need more free speech; not less.