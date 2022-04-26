Twitter Goes On Internal Lockdown To Prevent Woke Employees Taking Revenge For Elon Musk Takeover

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

Twitter has gone on internal lockdown in order to prevent woke employees from taking revenge in response to Elon Musk’s takeover of the company.

Chesnot via Getty Images

Yes, really.

After Musk completed his $44 billion purchase of the social media network, leftists responded with their usual brand of hysterical moral grandstanding and empty threats to leave the platform altogether.

However, the company is also concerned about the internal reaction, with concerns that angry, woke employees would stage performative hissy fits harm the platform in response to Musk’s purchase.

Twitter has locked down all changes apart from “business-critical” updates in a bid to halt and collateral damage.

Twitter has locked down product changes to the site, keeping employees who may be miffed about the Elon Musk deal from “going rogue” https://t.co/wKiYWyXGPq via @KurtWagner8 @EdLudlow — Nick Turner (@NewsyNick) April 25, 2022

“Product changes will require approval from a vice president,” reports Yahoo Finance.

“Twitter imposed the temporary ban to keep employees who may be miffed about the deal from “going rogue,” according to one of the people.”

The report notes that many employees are “agitated” about what Musk plans to do with the company and, God forbid, predicate it on true free speech.

Alarmed leftists are also petrified that prominent banned individuals, such as Donald Trump and Alex Jones, could make a return to the platform.

Musk previously explained how it is “extremely important for the future of civilization” for Twitter to once again become a true public square for freedom of expression.

“It’s important for the function of democracy. It’s important for the function of the United States as a free country among many other countries. And to help, actually to help freedom in the world more importantly than the US,” said the Tesla founder.