Twitter Labels NPR "State-Affiliated Media"; Elon Musk Says "Seems Accurate"

Twitter placed a label on NPR’s account Tuesday describing the outlet as “State-affiliated media,” with owner Elon Musk commenting that the description “seems accurate.”

Twitter’s guidelines state “Labels on state-affiliated accounts provide additional context about accounts that are controlled by certain official representatives of governments, state-affiliated media entities, and individuals associated with those entities.”

BREAKING: Twitter just labelled NPR as US state media pic.twitter.com/PSNHKV7kMv — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) April 5, 2023

Musk quoted Twitter’s Help Center, which notes that “State-affiliated media is defined as outlets where the state exercises control over editorial content through financial resources, direct or indirect political pressures, and/or control over production and distribution.”

NPR comrades, such as Climate & Energy Correspondent Jeff Brady, were annoyed:

Labeling @NPR state-affiliated media is wholly inaccurate and untruthful. NPR gets LESS THAN 2% of its funding from grants through the federal government. NPR’s newsroom is an absolutely free and independent newsroom; always has been. This label is a LIE and an insult. pic.twitter.com/2iS04hMeQ1 — Ashley Westerman (Valdez) (@_aswesterman) April 5, 2023

Others noted that Twitter’s guidelines also state that “State-financed media organizations with editorial independence, like the BBC in the UK for example, are not defined as state-affiliated media for the purposes of this policy.”

Twitter branding @NPR "state-affiliated media" literally conflicts with its own policy:



"State-financed media organizations with editorial independence, like the BBC in the UK or NPR in the US for example, are not defined as state-affiliated media..." 🤯https://t.co/u2bg3QICMS pic.twitter.com/FOCrac61Jm — Ben Pauker (@benpauker) April 5, 2023

BBC gets about 70% of its funding from the government (via license fees), NPR gets about 1-2%. Former is not listed as state-affiliate media, but NPR is. Along with deverifying NY Times, illustrates how Musk is the one running a propaganda outfit to fit with his political views. https://t.co/OjZabXAKz2 — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) April 5, 2023

In 2020, Twitter made the move to label many accounts, including Russian media outlets RT and Sputnik, as well as reporters working for them as ‘state-affiliated media’, and said it would prevent tweets from those accounts appearing on the home screen, in notifications, or in searches.

However, NPR was left alone.

Twitter claimed it was doing this “to make the experience more transparent,” adding that “we don’t let state-affiliated media accounts advertise on Twitter. We’ll also no longer include them or their Tweets in recommendations, as we continue to support a free and independent press.”

For clarity: we don't let state-affiliated media accounts advertise on Twitter. We’ll also no longer include them or their Tweets in recommendations, as we continue to support a free and independent press.



More on this policy and new labels: https://t.co/BY1jTO46Zc (2/2) — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) August 6, 2020

How much taxpayer funding NPR receives is unclear, with much of it being hidden in the form of grants, but estimates have suggested NPR’s budget is made up of 25 percent of taxpayer dollars, with its member stations receiving another 40 percent of public funds. Others argue it’s less than 2 percent.

NEW: Twitter has changed NPR’s Twitter handle to say “US state-affiliated media”



Thanks @elonmusk! Now do the New York Times and Washington Post! pic.twitter.com/1mgFnkSZUA — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 5, 2023

Might just be easier to label those media outlets that aren't State affiliated at this point. — Klay Thompson (@Thompsonklay) April 5, 2023

Now wrap your head around this tweet:

Elon Musk is now listing NPR as US state affiliated media. Good😂. But the hardcore US govt propaganda VOA is not listed. What is happening???? pic.twitter.com/o5kFzRzLUk — Chen Weihua （陈卫华） (@chenweihua) April 5, 2023

So the question is, does NPR push an agenda and ideology influenced by the state?

The following examples would suggest yes, it certainly does:

“Ha ha, nobody’s trying to promote insect-eating…. That’s just a right-wing conspiracy theory…



“NOW BE LIKE INDIGENOUS PEOPLES AND EAT THE BUGS!!!



NPR, naturallyhttps://t.co/yEE4yGkIIK pic.twitter.com/61G9AfE0by — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) April 4, 2023

