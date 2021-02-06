Twitter Permanently Bans Gateway Pundit For Violating "Civic Integrity Policy"

Twitter has permanently suspended the account of Jim Hoft, founder of the popular conservative website The Gateway Pundit, for reportedly violating the social media giant's "civic integrity policy."

Hoft's account @gatewaypundit, which had over 375,000 followers, served as the outlet's primary presence on Twitter. The ban comes one day after TGP posted election night surveillance video of Detroit's TCF Center of what the outlet reports is a van dropping off "tens of thousands of illegal ballots," after which "Joe Biden took the lead in Michigan."

According to a spokesperson for Twitter, "The account was permanently suspended for repeated violations of our civic integrity policy," according to Citizen Free Press.

Following the ban, The Gateway Pundit said of the surveillance footage that they have "much much more on this incident to report on in the coming days," as they have yet to release all of it. Hoft posted the following tweet hours before his suspension:

And while liberal Twitter celebrates Hoft's banishment - and the founder of pro-censorship organization Sleeping Giants is now calling for their complete demonetization, The Gateway Pundit can still be found on the following platforms:

