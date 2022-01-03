Twitter Suspends Grabien Media For Quoting Congressman
On Friday, Twitter banned media company Grabien after repeating a quote from US congressman Andy Biggs (R-AZ), who said "Big Pharma Won't Consider Therapeutics Like HCQ or Ivermectin Because of Economic Interests."
Grabien tweeted Biggs' comment and linked to a video of him saying it.
Lo and behold, Twitter suspended Grabien's account for "violating the policy on spreading misleading and potentially harmful information related to COVID-19," according to founder Tom Elliott, who's been documenting the actions against his media outlet via his personal Twitter account.
As I’ve documented earlier, @TwitterSupport doesn’t have an actual, transparent appeals process. There's no way to verify they actually acknowledge the merits of an appeal.— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 31, 2021
Thread: https://t.co/vnsXNyN8fk
Piece: https://t.co/iHWcnYooaX
Elliott appealed, yet says he has "no confidence in Twitter doing the right thing."
I’ve appealed, making this point. However I have no confidence in Twitter doing the right thing and acknowledging this tweet did not violate its terms & conditions. pic.twitter.com/UwFet4NBdo— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 31, 2021
Four days later, and Twitter has yet to respond to Elliott's appeal.
"It’s been four days since @TwitterSupport received my appeal of their suspension of @GrabienMedia.
So far, no reply," he wrote in a Monday tweet.
It’s been four days since @TwitterSupport received my appeal of their suspension of @GrabienMedia.— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 3, 2022
So far, no reply.
How long does it take to verify that Twitter’s rules don’t prohibit journalism? https://t.co/aZCuF9jvoN
Nothing to see here. Just one of the world's largest social media platforms silencing a media outlet for accurately conveying what a sitting member of Congress said.