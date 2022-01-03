print-icon

Twitter Suspends Grabien Media For Quoting Congressman

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Monday, Jan 03, 2022 - 03:30 PM

On Friday, Twitter banned media company Grabien after repeating a quote from US congressman Andy Biggs (R-AZ), who said "Big Pharma Won't Consider Therapeutics Like HCQ or Ivermectin Because of Economic Interests."

Grabien tweeted Biggs' comment and linked to a video of him saying it.

Lo and behold, Twitter suspended Grabien's account for "violating the policy on spreading misleading and potentially harmful information related to COVID-19," according to founder Tom Elliott, who's been documenting the actions against his media outlet via his personal Twitter account.

Elliott appealed, yet says he has "no confidence in Twitter doing the right thing."

Four days later, and Twitter has yet to respond to Elliott's appeal.

"It’s been four days since @TwitterSupport received my appeal of their suspension of @GrabienMedia.

So far, no reply," he wrote in a Monday tweet.

Nothing to see here. Just one of the world's largest social media platforms silencing a media outlet for accurately conveying what a sitting member of Congress said.

0