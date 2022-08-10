Twitter Suspends Journalist Paul Sperry After FBI Trump-Raid Tweets

Twitter has suspended journalist Paul Sperry after he made several tweets about this week's FBI raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence, where they spent up to 9 hours rifling through the former president's private office, Melania Trump's wardrobe, and eventually took 12 boxes of material. According to the Wall Street Journal, the records included a letter from former President Barack Obama, and correspondence between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The boxes contained some documents subject to a federal law requiring official records to be turned over when a president leaves office as well as some material archives officials described only as “classified national security information,” prompting them to refer the matter to the Justice Department for investigation. -WSJ

Sperry, meanwhile, tweeted several hot-takes on the raid, which appear to have gotten him suspended.

"DEVELOPING: Investigators reportedly met back in June w Trump & his lawyers in Mar-a-Lago storage rm to survey docs & things seemed copasetic but then FBI raids weeks later. Speculation on Hill FBI had PERSONAL stake & searching for classified docs related to its #Spygate scandal."

Sperry also tweeted a list of "conflicted" DOJ officials who were "briefed on the Mar-a-Lago raid", and noted that "CNN is admonishing reporters not to call the FBI raid of Trump's home a "raid," but instead to term it as a "judge-approved search."

He also tweeted: "Funny, don't remember the FBI raiding Chappaqua or Whitehaven to find the 33,000 potentially classified documents Hillary Clinton deleted," adding "And she was just a former secretary of state, not a former president."

Seems the regime isn't having any of Sperry's hot takes...