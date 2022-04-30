Twitter's $17M Per Year Censorship Czar Could Get Axe Under Musk

Twitter's censorship czar Victoria Gadde - who broke down in tears last week during a conference call to discuss Elon Musk's purchase of the company - stands to lose her job which paid $17 million last year, as Musk is reportedly planning to cut jobs and executive pay as part of the takeover.

Musk expressed "no confidence" in Twitter's current management following the announcement of his plans to buy the company.

That said, the 48-year-old Gadde - who was behind decisions such as Zero Hedge's February 2020 ban for peculating that Covid-19 may have emerged from a Wuhan Lab, and former President Trump's ongoing ban, has a reported $12.5 million severance package, according to the NY Post.

Musk shared a flowchart last week based on a 2019 appearance by Gadde on "The Joe Rogan Experience" where journalist Tim Pool absolutely wrecked her over anti-conservative bias.

Musk also called Twitter's decision to block the Hunter Biden laptop story - another 'buck stops with Gadde' decision - "obviously incredibly inappropriate."

The piece was banned by major social media sites in the weeks before the election, with Twitter justifying accusations of censorship by labeling the story “content obtained through hacking that contains private information.” Many mainstream outlets also tried to discredit the Post’s article, before later reporting on its veracity long after President Joe Biden was elected. -NY Post

Fortunately for Gadde any any other Twitter employees who gets the axe, they can simply start their own Twitter.