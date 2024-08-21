'Two Minutes Of Hate': Dems Roll Surreal, Unhinged Attack Montage On Loop At The DNC

Authored by Mark Jeftovic via The Daily Bell,

In George Orwell’s prophetic and seminal work, 1984, the Two Minutes of Hate was a daily ritual of operant conditioning, in which a video reel depicting enemies of the state was broadcast throughout society with the express aim of whipping the masses into a frenetic state of loathing towards any who opposed Big Brother.

Since the appearance of the “Dark Brandon” entity, the non-brainwashed have been wary of the nasty turn politics has taken in the United States, and elsewhere.

If four years of unhinged Trump Derangement Syndrome from the MSM wasn’t enough, now the President and incumbent party was channeling unrestrained animus at roughly half the U.S. population.

While constantly professing to be the party for “preserving democracy” and “inclusivity”, the US Democratic Party is channeling ominous and blatant overtones of repression, dare I say, even hatred toward their fellow citizens who may not be so like-minded.

So far the Democratic National Convention has been a dumpster fire of cringe, disrespect and hypocrisy but one takeaway, posted on twitter (I originally saw it here) takes the cake:

The profanity laden video depicts political opponents as cockroaches (could you imagine the reaction if a conservative made that comparison?), and sprinkles in sexualized images, including Elon Musk deep throating a phallic object labeled “MAGAsickle”.

If there was any doubt that the Democratic Party has been captured by far-left lunatics, the big takeaways were:

America is evil (MAGA literally stands for restoring the country to its former grandeur)

Wealth is evil (“F*CK BILLIONAIRES”), and

Literal communism (“REDISTRIBUTE THAT SHIT”)

This is the core takeaway from the DNC platform 👇 pic.twitter.com/Rc7koxy3py — The Daily Bell: Far Right Dumpster Fire Of Freedom (@TheBell_News) August 21, 2024

In case you were wondering what you’re really voting for if you tick the box for the Dems this November – it’s looks like some kind of deranged mutation of Orwell’s 1984 and Ayn Rand’s “We The Living”, replete with wealth redistribution and re-education camps .

Remember – it’s always relatively easy to vote your way into communism – but you have to fight your way out.