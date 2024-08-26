UCLA Medical School Hired Students To Write Course Curriculum Emphasizing "Structural Racism And Health Equity"

By Justin Choi of Campus Reform

The University of California, Los Angeles Medical School hired students to write the curriculum for the school’s required Structural Racism and Health Equity (SRHE) courses.

A June 2023 document that was obtained by Do No Harm, a medical and policy advocacy group, showed that UCLA’s medical school was seeking to recruit first and second year medical students to develop a curriculum associated with liberal ideas such as critical race theory.

The SRHE curriculum “emphasizes critical race theory, queer theory” and “diversity, equity, and inclusion ideology.” The university’s SRHE course guide directly states: “The first section of the year will focus on … how structural determinants of health such as race shape our present healthcare framework.”

The document outlined that in order to apply, applicants must have a letter of support from a peer outlining their commitment to anti-racist work.

The Chairman of Do No Harm, Dr. Stanley Goldfarb, told the Washington Examiner that UCLA’s plan to recruit students to “develop curriculum in training other medical students is a terrible idea.”

He argued that first-year students would not be appropriate mentors when most freshman students never even have treated a patient to begin with.