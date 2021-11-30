UK Bureaucrats Abandon Term "Christmas" Over Fears It May Offend Minorities

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

Bureaucrats in the UK were forced to abandon using the word “Christmas” as part of a campaign over fears it would offend minorities.

Yes, really.

Civil servants wanted to use the word as part of a COVID-19 test drive aimed at students that was originally called “Don’t take COVID home for Christmas.”

However, the phrasing was vetoed after bosses worried it would upset non-Christians.

“We have been advised by Cabinet Office that we should not use the word Christmas – as the Government campaign needs to be inclusive and some religions don’t celebrate Christmas,” an email seen by The Mail on Sunday read.

“The other option was ‘festive season’ which keeps the emotional motivation.”

“We have gone with ‘Don’t take COVID-19 home for the holidays,” they subsequently decided, despite another official pointing out that calling Christmas “holidays” was an “Americanism.”

Conservative MP Saqib Bhatti rubbished the idea that the government should be pandering to people who are so easily offended.

“As a Muslim, I find it ridiculous we can’t enjoy this special time of year. I look forward to showing my new son his first Christmas tree. The idea you can’t mention Christmas is completely ridiculous,” Bhatti said.

“I’m proud of that and proud to celebrate Christmas. The Blob needs to stop waging war on Christmas and get on with delivering for the British people,” he added.

Leftists have long declared claims about a politically correct “war on Christmas” to be a right-wing myth, although innumerable examples crop up every single year.

As in previous years, Christmas TV commercials in the UK this year are top heavy on “diversity,” with virtually no focus on Christian themes.

